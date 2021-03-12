"I'm 34 with three kids. My expectations of friendship have completely changed."

In my early 20s I had a lot of “friends.”
I had a friend for every occasion.
Some friendships were top priority, consuming most of my time, telephone calls, getting sh*t faced at 3am with and eating kebabs from a dodgy stand on the road while trying to stand in heels. My life was my friends, my priorities were friendships.
But as someone who is 34, with three kids, my expectations of friendships have changed.
Nothing forces you to prioritise the important things in life, like motherhood.
As soon as you give birth, your priorities change and your time is so fleeting and so precious. Your demands are high. Life becomes super busy.
Your heart has grown bigger to fit all the love you have for tiny humans, but friendships and kebabs, although will always have a special place in your heart, you just simply won’t be able to fit.
Priorities change and friendships fade. Motherhood takes away any form of perfection too and this is especially true when it comes to friendships. Having friendships pre-kids was a lot simpler for me.
Before kids I was able to be consumed in friendships, I had more time to talk, and could actually talk without being interrupted.