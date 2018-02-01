Group Therapy: I can't see my best friend without her bringing her kids along.

Dear MMOL,

I am having this social dilemma and keen to get your thoughts and opinions. I am in my late 30s and haven’t got any kids yet. 95% of my friends are married with kids. Everyone got married in their early 30s, settled down and kids popped out one after another. I understand everyone has moved to a different stage of their lives from mine. Especially when kids come into the picture, things do change.

Given the understanding above, I have always been flexible and accommodating towards families, especially when I want to catch up with my friends. I work around their schedules, go to their houses or places are convenient for the families. However I wonder if parents are actually selfish towards their friends with no kids.

For example, I was meant to meet up with a friend for brunch. It was meant to be her and one of her kids. On the day she told me the whole family was coming and leaving now. 25 mins later she informed me she was running 15 mins late and would arrive at 10.45 am. Once it passed 10.45 am, I texted her to see if they were close. I waited almost til 11am and decided to leave.

She showed after I had left, and later told me the parking was awful and her young kid was having a meltdown. There was no apology. I had waited thirty minutes for her. Because we missed each other by about 5 mins, she then told me I should’ve called. She was busy handling her kid. If she failed to contacted me to inform her even later arrival, how could she even answer her phone if I did call? How was I supposed to know how long I needed to wait until she showed up?

So once people become parents, their social etiquette goes all out of the window? Do they just become so selfish and disrespect and disregard other people’s times and needs? I felt particularly annoyed not because she was busy with her kid that caused the late arrival, it was the entitlement that she didn’t do anything wrong, her kid was her trump card and I should wait until she tuned up.

She is not the first parent I know demonstrated this kind of behaviour. And I wanted to know if this is a norm I should just accept it, and maybe one day I will understand when I have my own kids? Or is this some kind of behaviour we should call out? Can those parents even admit their action impacts on others without justifying it?

What do you think?

Thank you for your help!

Ashly