Alive under the rubble, Frida Sofia is Mexico’s symbol of hope.

Mexicans have been holding their breath for Frida Sofia.

The 12-year-old schoolgirl was discovered alive, trapped under the rubble of her school, a day after the devastating earthquake hit Mexico City. TV stations have been broadcasting live for hours on end as rescuers painstakingly try to free Frida without triggering off any further collapse.

It’s believed there are other students buried in there with her, also alive.

“Frida Sofia” has become the number-one trending topic on Twitter in Mexico. She is a symbol of hope in the heartbreak.

Frida was one of many children trapped inside Enrique Rebsamen school on Tuesday. The private school was attended by children from middle-class families.

Jose and Cinthia, Karen and Anet. Each one of them would have had parents who kissed them goodbye on Tuesday morning, just like they did every morning.

But then the earthquake struck, and part of the school building collapsed in on itself.

Parents rushed to the rubble, terrified at the thought that their children were still inside.

Soldiers and police led the rescue effort. Parents and passers-by began frantically pulling away at the ruins of the building, hoping to find their children or any survivors. Neighbours grabbed shovels and joined in.

"I heard kids crying when I got there and saw them hurt. Badly," said lawyer Silverio Perez.