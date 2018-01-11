100 powerful French women have signed a petition against #MeToo. This is their argument.

Men should have the right to “pester” women. “This urge to send men to the slaughterhouse, instead of helping women be more autonomous, helps the enemies of sexual freedom.” So says a column published in French newspaper, Le Monde, and signed by more than 100 powerful French women.
It strongly criticises the #MeToo movement as puritan, and argues women are being infantilised by a need to protect and separate them. The translation of the letter by the New York Times quotes it as saying: “a woman can, in the same day, lead a professional team and enjoy being the sexual object of a man, without being a ‘promiscuous woman,’ nor a vile accomplice of patriarchy.”
Which, of course they can. They can also do both those things without being sexually harassed or assaulted.
The women who signed this letter appear to believe that #MeToo, and the French counterpart, #BalanceTonPorc (Expose Your Pig) have become a kind of vigilante justice where innocent men are being punished for perfectly acceptable behaviour.
Listen: Tracey Spicer joins Holly Wainwright and Rachel Corbett to deep dive on why the #metoo movement has kick-started a new way of thinking worldwide.
The French women, including famous actress Catherine Deneuve, have provoked a kind of weary eye-rolling among many women who engaged in the movement. Just like women who say they’re not feminists, they just believe men and women should be treated equally, the women who’ve started this “backlash” appear to have fundamentally, willfully misunderstood.
#MeToo is not a “witch hunt” (that was Woody Allen’s argument, so let’s just consider that for a second), it’s not a way to infantalise men and women or force people into consent contracts that steal all the fun from sex. It’s not a tool of the humourless, frigid, man-hating feminists who just don’t want anyone else to have a love life if they can’t. #MeToo is a movement that highlights and calls out inappropriate and criminal sexual behaviour.
It isn’t coming for you if you smiled at your crush in line at the cafeteria. It’s not after you if you asked them out and they said yes. It’s not going to have an issue if you both have a good time and decide to go out again. #MeToo isn’t anti flirt, it’s anti-harassment. It isn’t anti sex, it’s anti rape. These things aren’t interchangeable.
@ Les.........I'd say that the advantages of 3rd wave Feminism may be too subtle to be appreciated by "old-school" men.
Since many of them were raised by parents (who themselves had Victorian parenting) ingrained with the idea of male superiority their expectations of how women should behave would be very different to the realities of today's gender upbringing.
Most girls today expect to be included in most aspects of education, society and the workplace.
While there's still a pay gap - at least it's being loudly questioned now.
I think the major advantages have to do with how many more women are sharing the "heavy-lifting" - and glad to do so.
The "little woman" is not just lifting weights and learning to kick-ass in a self-defense class - she's willingly putting her hand up to accept to share the responsibilities of decision-making, finances and of life.
That's got to be advantageous not just to men but to our society as well.
Any community that no longer squanders 50% of it's intellectual wealth has got to be finally thriving at it's full potential.
Businessmen spend their days solving problems. One viable solution to protect their careers is to avoid hiring, mentoring or dealing with women where possible. 20% of us meet our partners through work, that can easily end too. Regardless of fairness, this could easily backfire on working women who suddenly find themselves out in the cold at work because male leaders see them as too risky to deal with. If your 30 year career could be flushed by just an allegation, why would you risk taking on women?
Now if you have a guy like Weinstein, he can burn in hell, but I dont think it’s reasonable to destroy a mans entire career because he brushed a female coworkers knee once. But if that’s the standard demanded then accept men will start avoiding contact with women in the workplace all together.
And that's the point of this article. Its not about brushing someone's knee once. Its about harrassment. Thats not ok.
I've heard thus argument before. Women work with men despite knowing that they have the potential to be harassed and rapists and yet we go to work.
Get over your paranoia and act appropriately. Odds are that, just like with women, any fear would go unfounded.
Unless your suggestion is to start segregated businesses that isn't the smartest approach to business practices unless they want more discrimination lawsuits.
Nope, just get over it isn’t going to work. Feminists made this situation, now I think they are getting nervous they’ve jumped the shark. Men have redone everything in the workplace just to make women comfortable, enough. Men have every right to protect and pursue their careers.
Sure it's going to work. It works for us. Can't walk around truly.fearing every interaction with a man. It would totally wreck your mental state as I imagine is happening with the truly paranoid guys in fear of unfounded accusations that rarely rarely get thrown around.
Comfortable enough like not staring at their tits when they talk or not talking about fucking when in the.lunchroom? How brave of you guys. Such restraint.
Who is stopping you from pursuing your careers? Of youre that scared, just wear a mini cam and turn it on when alone with female colleagues. Bam. Problem solved. Other than that you'd have to work with only dudes or be scared. Not seeing what else can be done.