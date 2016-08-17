Inside the wardrobe of a French street style guru.

You might think you haven’t heard of Inès de La Fressange, but you’d be wrong.

You might have read her book on street style in the land of stripes and baguettes, Parisian Chic.

You might have seen her modeling for Chanel in the ’80s. Or for Gaultier in 2008, at the age of 51.

You might remember her being voted into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame back in 1998. You might be wearing clothes from her label, or from her very popular ongoing collabs with Uniqlo.

But even if you don’t know La Fressange, you should get to know her wardrobe. She takes a few basic rules and turns them into an art form. Think of these as your easy cheat sheet to dressing French at every age.

1. Navy blue, all the time

It’s the signature colour of her eponymous fashion line, and seems to be basically the only colour she ever wears. Especially dapper with a personally monogrammed coat.

2. A navy blue blazer, specifically

Actually, any blazer. It can turn something as casual (/boring?) as jeans and sneakers into an incredibly put-together outfit. Layer at will. With navy jeans. (Honestly, in this woman’s book, there’s no such thing as too much blue.)