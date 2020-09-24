Ahh 2020. It's been a shit one. And like everything else right now, you're probably bored as heck with how your hair looks (never not in a bun) and itching for something fresh and stylish for when you finally get back to a salon.

And friends, do we have a goodie for you! (We do).

It's called the 'French cut' and we reckon it would look hella cute on you. It's aggressively sexy and chic (because, French) and it's everything your poor little pandemic head needs. Victorian gals, you may have to wait a little longer to book in a chop - but that just means more time to gather inspo and pluck up the courage, no?

Now - for those who aren't familiar with the style (all of us), the 'French cut' is basically a super-short, choppy bob (shorter than your usual bob) that looks great paired with cool-girl bangs. And a beret. And maybe a baguette.

Watch: Expert tips on how to up your styling game with the Mermade Hair Waver.



Video via Mamamia

To suss out if this is the hair trend we need to jump on, we hit up Matthew Jones, the Style Director at EdwardsAndCo and asked him what the 'French cut' is and why we need it right now.

Why is the French cut trending this year?

Wondering why this lil trendy chop has come floating into our social feeds?

Well, first of all, because Zoe Foster Blake. Anything that lady is doing with her head, we're paying attention. Early adopter Zoe put the style on our radar way back at the beginning of the year, and we've been coveting it ever since.