food

Excuse us, but Pizza Hut is giving away free pizzas this week.

If there’s one thing we can all conclusively agree on, it’s that free pizza is amazing.

So if you’re in the mood for free pizza this week we have some fantastic news.

Pizza Hut is celebrating its 60th birthday by giving away 60 Large Pan Super Supreme pizzas in every store across Australia.

That is 18,000 pizzas. FOR FREE.

But there’s a catch.

Only the first 30 people to line up at any store from midday on Wednesday the 26th and Thursday the 27th of September will receive the pizzas free of charge, so grab your mates and get lining up nice and early to increase your chances of a free meal.

YES PLEASE.

