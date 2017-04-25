The simple tricks that could score you a free upgrade to business class.

Want to read this later? Pin it here.

Finally, it’s your turn to approach the check-in desk. You hand over your passport and ticket details. And then comes the news you’ve been dreaming about: you’ve scored an upgrade to Business Class, or even First Class.

Champagne all the way!

Read Skyscanner Australia’s tips on how you to get a free upgrade to business class on your next flight. Don’t say we didn’t share…

1. Be a frequent flyer.

Free flight upgrades are harder to get than they used to be. And who are airlines most likely to upgrade? Well, these days, they almost always choose someone who has achieved a high tier status in their company’s frequent flyer scheme. The more air miles you get, the better chance you have of working your way up into a higher tier.

So, to play your trump card, start collecting!

2. Dress to impress.

Airlines usually give free upgrades to people because the cabin is overbooked. And while it’s more likely the computer will choose someone based on their frequent flyer status, you still might get a look in on some airlines if you are dressed to the nines. So, ditch those scruffy jeans and the t-shirt with last night’s dinner stains down the front. Instead, polish those shoes and wear your Sunday best.

3. Be nice!

Check-in staff don’t have the easiest job in the world. They are often working shifts and have to put up with a lot of grumpy passengers.

So, make their day and have your best manners on show. Arrive at the desk with your brightest smile and a stock of polite comments. Follow this by simply asking if you can have a business class upgrade. Flattery could get you everywhere, and in style.

Listen: The Mamamia Out Loud team share their travel health horror stories. (Post continues below).

4. Mention an important occasion.

Mentioning to the check-in person that you are flying because it’s your birthday, or wedding anniversary, or honeymoon, can occasionally work wonders too. It’s not guaranteed, but playing on their heart strings can result in a business class flight.