A list of all the hidden airline freebies and services you never knew you could score.

The best things in life are travel freebies right? You loved our last list of flight perks so much we asked frequent flying travel blogger Girl Tweets World to spill some of her secrets with Skyscanner Australia.
From complimentary celebration cakes, to free bus rides to Dubai and even shopping vouchers, here are some of the best freebies you can get when flying. Your next long-haul flight is about to get a whole lot sweeter!
Free celebration cake and champagne
Who doesn’t love free cake? If Singapore Airlines award-winning service wasn’t enough to convince you to give them a try, the freebies they hand out to passengers celebrating a special occasion certainly might.
This delightful tray of treat (featuring a fresh cream cake, champagne, strawberries and souvenir teddies) was presented to my husband and I on our way to our honeymoon in the Maldives. We were flying business class at the time but the tray of treats is presented regardless of class of travel. You simply have to let Singapore Airlines know what you’re celebrating (anniversary, wedding, big birthday) before you travel so that they can load the extras on the plane. We notified them of our honeymoon by emailing customer service at KrisFlyer but you can also let them know via the Special Requests section on your online booking.
Free stopovers
If you’re travelling long-haul on a route that involves a transit, many airlines let you arrange a free stopover in that destination and some even throw in a few perks like discount hotel stays and tours too. These are a few of the most popular stopover deals currently available: