The French Prosecutor has given a press conference detailing the “war arsenal” held by the terror cell.

Suspected architect of the Friday attacks Abdelhamid Abaaoud of the Paris attacks is dead some media outlets are reporting.

His cousin, Hasna Aitboulahcen, blew herself up during the raids after yelling “Help me help me.”.

Reports the terror cell were about to strike Charles de Gaulle airport

Dramatic predawn raids by French police commandos upon a Paris apartment on Wednesday have allegedly killed the ringleader of last week’s deadly terrorist attacks and thwarted a planned attack on France’s main airport Charles de Gaulle.

The raid came days after an orchestrated a wave of coordinated attacks through Paris that killed at least 129 people.

Police swooped on the building in the northern suburb of Sant-Denis after phone conversations indicating a relative of Abdelhami Abaaoud, the suspected mastermind of last Friday’s Paris attacks might be there.

CNN reports that the second terror cell found at the apartment were “about to move on some kind of operation” believed to be a terror attack at Charles de Gaulle Airport and at a shopping mall in the business district.

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said in a press conference early this morning that “another terrorist unit has been neutralised. Everything leads us to believe that givent their weaponry, and level of preparation that they were ready to act.”

Two people were killed, including a female suicide bomber and, as reported by The Washington Post, Abdelhamid Abaaoud – but yet unconfirmed by the French prosecutor. The Washington Post reports that the confirmation was made after forensic experts combed the Saint-Denis flat.

Though other sources are reporting that until DNA can be forensically examined there is no way of knowing if it is Abaaoud or not. In the past he has faked his death in order to escape capture.

Five were arrested as 110 police descended on the area. The prosecutor said there were 5000 bullets fired. He said the terrorists had a “war arsenal” in the apartment.

Molins said that security forces found “a total war arsenal” including “assault rifles of the Kalashnikov model and explosive belts” in the Saint-Denis flat raided this morning.

The female suicide bomber who blew herself up has been identified as Hasna Aitboulahcen, a cousin of Abdelhami Abaaoud. French intelligence claim that she “offered her services to commit terrorist attacks in France,”

Aitboulahcen had been under “triple surveillance” from French intelligence, judges and the police for drugs running and terror probes.

An eyewitness told Le Parisien: “During a ten or fifteen minute lull in the shooting I heard a woman shouting: ‘Help, help, help me!’

“The police asked her to identify herself, and to show herself. She held her hands up but she didn’t reveal her face.

“She withdrew her hands out of sight, and then put them up again several times.