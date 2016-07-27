Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Stuart Kelly took his own life after “relentless” hate campaign about the lockout laws.

Stuart Kelly, the 19-year-old brother of Thomas Kelly took his own life after relentless hate mail and bullying over his campaigning in support of lock-out laws reports News Limited.

Stuart was found dead at Mona Vale on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Yesterday the King’s School, from which Stuart was a graduate confirmed his death.

“Our particular thoughts and prayers are with the Kelly family,” the school’s headmaster Doctor Tim Hawkes said.

“To have lost two sons in such circumstances is beyond awful.”

Stuart Kelly was 14 years old at the time of his older brother’s death from a one-punch attack in Sydney’s King’s Cross.

According to The Daily Telegraph he was the victim of bullying, torment and endless hate mail.

Last year at a gala dinner for the foundation set up in honour of his brother Stuart spoke of the “scar” that he carried with him since Thomas’s death.

“I look back at that moment: I was 14 years old, I was told by a stranger that my brother, my best friend, was going to die. Those few words would change my life forever,” Stuart said.

For help: Lifeline 13 11 14. Kid’s Helpline: 1800 55 1800. Men’s helpline: 1300 78 99 78 Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636.

2. Priest has throat cut and hostages taken by ‘Islamic State’ soldiers in French church.

UPDATE: Church attacker was under electronic tag surveillance, tried to reach Syria in 2015 – French prosecutor. https://t.co/CtTqoa8VRe — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 26, 2016

A priest has been murdered after two knife-wielding men claiming to represent Islamic State took hostages in a church in northern France before being shot dead.

Two men, armed with knives, stormed into a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray and took priest Father Jacques Hamel, 85, and four others hostage.

According to a nun who managed to escape, the attackers had asked the priest to kneel before cutting his throat and killing him. She also said the pair filmed his murder.

Police shot dead the attackers as the men emerged from the church reportedly shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. According to the BBC one suspect named as Adel K, aged 18, is reported to have been in custody and then placed under a control order after trying to enter Syria twice.

French President Francois Hollande, who is at the scene, said the attackers claimed to be members of the terror group and slammed what he described as a “vile terrorist attack”. He said IS has “declared war on us, we must fight this war by all means”.