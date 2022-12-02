The lie women are told about 'getting your body back' after giving birth.

And then, in a final gargantuan effort, we either push, or have pulled, this baby out of us, in what can only be considered the single most physical, most bodily, act on earth.

And then – afterwards? Then I expected the physical part to be over. Without ever buying into the narrative that women need to "bounce back" to their pre-partum figures, I took it as a given that I would "get my body back" in the most literal sense: it would belong to me again, and not to anyone else.

In the months leading up to my son’s birth, I was told many things about the "fourth trimester". Over and over, I heard the same mantras: that my sleep would be disrupted, that breastfeeding might be difficult, that babies can be hard to settle, that I might get "touched out" by the ceaseless necessity of holding my baby close.

I heard those things, but I didn’t put the whole puzzle together until he was finally in my arms: the physicality of being a mother isn’t over the moment your baby enters the world.

The reality of being a new mother is every bit as physical as pregnancy. It’s the bodily exhaustion of sleep deprivation, the aching arms, the swollen breasts, the knots in your shoulders, the carrying, rocking, picking up, putting down, picking up, rocking, putting down, picking up, rocking, shushing, swinging, putting down again.

Those first few months at home with your baby are sweaty, leaky, bloody and snotty. They’re heavy limbs and tossing and turning in bed and bending yourself every which way to get a latch (maybe, just maybe, if you lie upside down and the baby is on their tummy at a 45-degree angle with their right leg in the air, you can make this breastfeeding thing work?). And when you cry, in those early months, it’s a physical task too, a high-intensity interval, an exorcism.