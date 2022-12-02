The lie women are told about 'getting your body back' after giving birth.

The day I did my first positive pregnancy test was the first day I can remember that my body didn’t feel quite like my own.
As it happens, I was halfway through a glass of lukewarm white wine at the time. When the shock finally started to subside, I tipped the rest of it ceremoniously down the bathroom sink. That was the first decision I made on behalf of what I came to think of our "shared accommodation" - the body which had always been my house but was now, suddenly, also my son’s.
Women understand that pregnancy and birth are physical experiences. They take over your entire body, both metaphorically and literally: there is almost nothing that we do to our bodies during pregnancy which we don’t consider as also being done to our babies in one way or another.
We monitor what we eat and drink, what medications we take, the beauty products we use, the way we move our bodies. For months on end, we restrict caffeine, cut out alcohol, abandon strenuous exercise, and swear off sushi. We test the limits of the stretch of our skin, the elasticity of our stomachs, the outside edges of sleeplessness.
