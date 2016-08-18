Like the look of this $4 million beach-side Freshwater home? We suggest you buy a raffle ticket.

A $4 million dollar beach side property in Freshwater with pristine ocean views could be yours for a measly $5.

The house is the top prize in a nationwide raffle set to raise money for veterans.

More than two million raffle tickets were released today with no limits as to how many can be purchased by one individual.

The property was bought by the RSL Art Union in 2014 and overhauled for $2.2 million.

The stunning home now boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double lock-up garage (for both my imaginary cars).

The winner will be drawn at 10am on October 12.



She's a beach-side beaut. Post continues...

Top Prize in Raffle.