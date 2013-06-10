Feeling brave? Come and share your formal photos with us...

By ROSIE WATERLAND

Do you look back on your formal photos and cringe with embarrassment?

Our styles often change so dramatically in the years after we leave high school, sometimes all it takes is 12 months to look back and wonder what the WHAT that girl was wearing (and who the hell let her out of the house with all that eyeliner)?

It’s been ten years since I finished school, and in a Romy and Michele-esque walk down memory lane, I dug out the old formal photos to see what ridiculous choices I made during what I considered the most important moment of my education.

They were kind of disappointing. And not becasue I made bad choices, but because I didn’t. No hilarious hairstyles or ridiculously misguided foundation lines. No puffy shoulders or sequin-spew. I looked quite nice, to be honest. BOR-ING.

In year 10, I went for more of a princess vibe. I think a lot of girls go down that road because it’s the first time many of them have worn a ball gown and they want it to look like it’s straight out of a Disney film. My dress was made to look like one of the gowns Kate Winslet wore in Titanic. Not Disney, but close.

It was a fun night with lots of dancing, none of which was with my date. (Panicking that nobody would ask me and I would end up having to go alone, I had awkwardly asked a boy I barely knew to be my plus one. He graciously accepted, to which I replied “Awesome, thanks. Now I can get serious about my dress.” Not exactly a love connection.)

In year 12, I was rocking more of a sexy vibe. I was 17, and quite obviously a mature adult who now knew everything about beauty and fashion (that eyeliner I wore in year 10 was SO ridiculous).