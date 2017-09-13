We've got good news: forgetfulness is actually a sign of intelligence.

If you’re the kind of person who often finds themselves muttering ‘where the hell are my keys?’ or going into the kitchen and promptly forgetting why you’re there – we’ve got good news for you.
It turns out your forgetfulness is actually a sign of intelligence.
Yep, you’re bloody smart and you’ll do great things (as soon as you can find those damn keys).
A study by the University of Toronto, which was published in the Neuron Journal, has found having a perfect memory is not actually a sign of intelligence.