T-shirt range for young boys pulled offline over ultra sexualised messages.

International retailer Forever 21 has pulled a line of boys T-shirts after a deluge of consumers slammed them as grossly offensive.
The T-shirts featured the messages “sorry ladies, I only date models” and “ladies man” emblazoned across the chest in photos of young boys modelling them online.
Users slammed the brand for sexualising young boys and girls, and also commented on the inherently heterosexism implied in the messages and how they reinforced the idea that young boys should desire the attention of women.
Anti-child sexualisation campaigner and Collective Shout spokesperson Melinda Tankard Reist told Mamamia the messages would have an incredible impact if worn on children.