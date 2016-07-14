T-shirt range for young boys pulled offline over ultra sexualised messages.

International retailer Forever 21 has pulled a line of boys T-shirts after a deluge of consumers slammed them as grossly offensive.

The T-shirts featured the messages “sorry ladies, I only date models” and “ladies man” emblazoned across the chest in photos of young boys modelling them online.

Users slammed the brand for sexualising young boys and girls, and also commented on the inherently heterosexism implied in the messages and how they reinforced the idea that young boys should desire the attention of women.

After Criticism, Forever 21 Pulls ‘Completely Inappropriate’ Boys’ T-Shirts https://t.co/UItBF08dhh -What the hell were they thinking? — Todd Ginther (@TAGSnoopy) July 14, 2016

Anti-child sexualisation campaigner and Collective Shout spokesperson Melinda Tankard Reist told Mamamia the messages would have an incredible impact if worn on children.