The 7 most surprising food and wine matches everyone should try.

When cooking up a storm and pondering wine choices, it's easy to fall into a rut.

If you're serving up pasta, you reach for a red. If chicken is on the menu, you pour out a glass of white.

But according to the experts, food and wine rules are there to be broken, all in the name of enhancing our dining experiences.

Adam Carnaby, winemaker from one of Australia's most acclaimed wineries, Seppelt in Victoria's Grampians region, told Mamamia the trick to a perfect meal is knowing exactly how the flavours in your chosen dish are going to enhance your wine and vice versa.

"It's not so much that selecting the wrong wine detracts from your dining experience, but more that the experience may not live up to its full potential," he told Mamamia.

"Wines are crafted to be enjoyed, no matter the occasion – however you'd be hard pressed to beat pairing a beautiful Australian sparkling wine as an aperitif, or enjoying a full-bodied Shiraz with an evening meal."

The options are endless, but to ensure you're getting the most from your wines, it's always worth taking the occasion, company and food pairing into consideration.

We asked Adam to help us with some food and wine pairings, inspired by the new Seppelt Luxury Collection, to spice up your next special dining event.

﻿ 1. Eating risotto? Try 2018 St Peters Grampians Shiraz.

The best comfort food: Mushroom risotto. Image: Getty.﻿﻿

Adam Carnaby: St Peters showcases the distinctive style and pedigree of Grampians Shiraz. Sourced from the most intense fruit from the best blocks of our Great Western Vineyard, St Peters is a powerful wine yet full of finesse - perfect to mark a special occasion or important milestone over dinner.