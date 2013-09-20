FLUFF: Why has this Disney star been barred from entering Russia?

1. Selena Gomez denied Russian Visa for gay rights stance.

Former Disney starlet Selena Gomez has been forced to cancel her Russian tour after being denied a Visa.

Speaking to The Moscow Times, Gomez’s reps said that Russia’s new anti-gay laws (which criminalise public homosexual acts) were one of the reasons for Gomez’s rejection. Russian authorities have been tightening travel restrictions for performers who speak out in favor of gay rights, after celebrities like Madonna and Lady Gaga spoke out against the laws during their Russian shows.

The 21-year-old singer-actress was scheduled to play St. Petersburg’s Ice Palace on September 23 and Moscow’s Olimiisky stadium on September 25.

2. Shock news for Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel – he’s a bigamist! See the proof by clicking here.

3. Miranda Kerr is selling Japanese laundry detergent. And it is amazing.

Disclaimer: If you are prone to seizures from flashing lights/bright colours/Victoria’s Secret models strutting through supermarket aisles with trolleys full of washing detergent, you should probably look away now.

But, for the rest of us?

Laundry! Fundry! Fun! Fun!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfC0BjKvuYc

For those of you wondering why on earth Miranda Kerr is doing this, we’re guessing it’s part of her contract with Proctor & Gamble.

Or, just because: Fun!

And here are some picture of Miranda Kerr when she’s not, you know, spruiking laundry detergent:

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda on the cover of Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Mirand Kerr on the cover of Esquire

Mirand Kerr for Esquire

Mirand Kerr for Esquire

Vogue Italia

Vogue Italia

Vogue Italia

Vogue Italia

Vogue Italia

Miranda with her mother Therese and grandmother Ann

Miranda Kerr opened the 2011 Victoria's Secret show wearing the $2.5 million diamond-studded fantasy bra.

Miranda at the G'Day USA lunch in the US.

Miranda Kerr at the Louis Vuitton Maison red carpet.

Miranda Kerr and Samantha Harris

Miranda Kerr in 2010

Miranda Kerr for David Jones in 2010

Miranda wearing a Josh Goot suit for David Jones during their winter 2012 launch.

Miranda Kerr wit Delta Goodrem at the David Jones winter launch this year

Miranda Kerr for Italian Vogue

Miranda Kerr for W Magazine during her pregnancy

Miranda Kerr at a photoshoot in NYC