entertainment

FLUFF: Why has this Disney star been barred from entering Russia?

Selena Gomez. (Image from Wikicommons.)
Selena Gomez. (Image from Wikicommons.)

1. Selena Gomez denied Russian Visa for gay rights stance.

Former Disney starlet Selena Gomez has been forced to cancel her Russian tour after being denied a Visa.

Speaking to The Moscow Times, Gomez’s reps said that Russia’s new anti-gay laws (which criminalise public homosexual acts) were one of the reasons for Gomez’s rejection. Russian authorities have been tightening travel restrictions for performers who speak out in favor of gay rights, after celebrities like Madonna and Lady Gaga spoke out against the laws during their Russian shows.

The 21-year-old singer-actress was scheduled to play St. Petersburg’s Ice Palace on September 23 and Moscow’s Olimiisky stadium on September 25.

2. Shock news for Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel – he’s a bigamist! See the proof by clicking here.

3. Miranda Kerr is selling Japanese laundry detergent. And it is amazing.

Disclaimer: If you are prone to seizures from flashing lights/bright colours/Victoria’s Secret models strutting through supermarket aisles with trolleys full of washing detergent, you should probably look away now.

But, for the rest of us?

Laundry! Fundry! Fun! Fun!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfC0BjKvuYc

For those of you wondering why on earth Miranda Kerr is doing this, we’re guessing it’s part of her contract with Proctor & Gamble.

Or, just because: Fun!

And here are some picture of Miranda Kerr when she’s not, you know, spruiking laundry detergent:
Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine
Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine
Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine
Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine
Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine
Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine
Miranda on the cover of Jalouse magazine
Miranda in Jalouse magazine
Miranda in Jalouse magazine
Miranda in Jalouse magazine
Miranda in Jalouse magazine
Miranda in Jalouse magazine
Miranda in Jalouse magazine
Miranda in Jalouse magazine
Miranda in Jalouse magazine
Mirand Kerr on the cover of Esquire
Mirand Kerr for Esquire
Mirand Kerr for Esquire
Vogue Italia
Vogue Italia
Vogue Italia
Vogue Italia
Vogue Italia
Miranda with her mother Therese and grandmother Ann
Miranda Kerr opened the 2011 Victoria's Secret show wearing the $2.5 million diamond-studded fantasy bra.
Miranda at the G'Day USA lunch in the US.
Miranda Kerr at the Louis Vuitton Maison red carpet.
Miranda Kerr and Samantha Harris
Miranda Kerr in 2010
Miranda Kerr for David Jones in 2010
Miranda wearing a Josh Goot suit for David Jones during their winter 2012 launch.
Miranda Kerr wit Delta Goodrem at the David Jones winter launch this year
Miranda Kerr for Italian Vogue
Miranda Kerr for W Magazine during her pregnancy
Miranda Kerr at a photoshoot in NYC
Miranda Kerr posted this picture via her websitewebsite Kora
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT
She posted this picture on Twitter
For Rolling Stone
For Victoria's Secret
With Megan Gale during the Spring Racing Carnival
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr

4. Cher has taken to Twitter to express how “ashamed” she dissed Miley Cyrus, after saying her VMA performance was “so bad”. Read her rambling, shame-faced apology here.

5. Gennifer Flowers says she would still be with Bill Clinton if it wasn’t for Chelsea.

Chelsea and Hillary Clinton.

Remember Gennifer Flowers? The woman who claimed that she had an affair with then-President Bill Clinton in the lead up to the 1992 Presidential Election? Bill and his wife/everyone’s favourite feminist girl crush, Hillary, publicly denied Flowers’ claims, but it seems that, twenty years later, she still hasn’t given up.

Speaking to The Daily Mail (trust), Flowers has given an exclusive interview on her alleged life with Bill, claiming that she would still be with him if it wasn’t for the birth of his daughter, Chelsea. She said: “Bill and I would be together today if it wasn’t for politics. It was me, Billy and Hillary. Then they had Chelsea and the stakes got too high.”

Flowers then went on to claim that Hillary Clinton was bisexual. “I just know what Bill told me and that was that he was aware that Hillary was bisexual and he didn’t care. He should know,” she said.

Flowers then time travelled back to the early-1990s, in order to relocate her relevance.

6. Michael Buble has revealed how a “pee-pee teepee” has changed his life. See his hilarious confession here.

Liz Hurley and Shane Warne.

7. Shane Warne flies to London. Cue: chaos.

So, Shane Warne is flying back to London. And that can only mean one thing:

HE’S FLYING BACK TO SAVE HIS ROMANCE WITH LIZ HURLEY!

Except he’s not, he’s going to a golf tournament:

ADVERTISEMENT

Awkward.

Warne was spotted jetting out of Melbourne with his kids. The former cricketer reportedly told the gathered paparazzi: “We are going to have a good time… We are going to be away for ages.”

Warne and Hurley’s relationship has been on the rocks as of late, with their regular Twitter exchanges falling dangerously quiet. Click here to read more.

8. Remember the old guy who tied balloons to his house in the movie UP and flew away? Well someone has tried the stunt in real life. And – surprise! – it ended in disaster. Read the bizarre details here.

9. Forbes highest-earning couples announced.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have once again been named Forbes highest-earning couple, edging out Brad and Angelina to take out the top spot.

Click through our gallery to see who else made the list:
#5 highest earning celebrity couple: Kimye
#4 highest earning celebrity couple: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
#3 highest earning celebrity couple: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
#2 highest earning celebrity couple: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
#1 highest earning celebrity couple: Beyonce and Jay Z

And here’s some more Beyonce, because we all know that you can never have too much:
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce in Sydney
Beyonce's new braid
It's a '90s flashback! Beyonce has tried braids once before
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce's waves
Beyonce with husband Jay-Z
A blonde Beyonce
Beyonce
1343274333_152239_beyonce_who_announced_her_pregnancy_answer_1_xlarge.jpg
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce
Beyonce
beyonce05.jpg
beyonce10.jpg
beyonce12.jpg
beyonce18.jpg
beyonce26.jpg
beyonce_knowles_in_a_julien_macdonald_dress_1231355.jpg
beyonce32.jpg
beyonce33.jpg
beyonce36.jpg
beyonce38.jpg
beyonce42.jpg
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce announces her pregnancy
and shows off her beautiful baby bump
Beyonce is showing ... she reveals her pregnancy on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards
Beyonce performs at a concert, August 16th
At spring fashion week
At her new fragrance Pulse launch
In London at the launch of her fashion line House of Dereon
This from the photoshoot in the November edition
Beyonce
Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce tries long and dark curls
Beyonce with husband Jay-Z and friend Kanye West. Kayne expects to be godfather
Beyonce performing at a concert in New York on July 1
Beyonce performs at a concert, August 16th
Beyonce performs at a concert, August 16th
Beyonce
Beyonce
Beyonce on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on July 28th
Beyonce at the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 28th
She announced her pregnancy
tumblr_lqogy45yoq1qeqn2z.jpg
She shows off her baby bump during her performance
beyonce_pregnant_mtv_vmas_2011.jpg

10. Is Glee’s Cory Monteith worth a mention in memoriam?

Glee star Cory Monteith is dead at 31.

The tragic death of 31 year-old Glee star Cory Monteith shocked the world. So it came as no surprise when the powers-that-be chose to include him in the annual Emmy’s In Memoriam segment, which are being hosted by Neil Patrick Harris this Sunday.

But not everyone agrees that Cory is worthy of a mention, which would put him in the same ranks as figures such as James Gandolfini and Jean Stapleton.

In response to the controversy, Emmy producer Ken Ehrlich and CBC executive Jack Sussman have defended their decision during a conference call with reporters this week. Ehrlich said: “It was a rather personal choice… it was important to be responsive to younger viewers, to whom Cory Monteith meant as much as perhaps these other four individuals meant to their own generations.”

Cory’s tribute will be delivered by fellow Glee star, Jane Lynch.

11. Mel B goes all Miley in her new music video.

The video for Mel B’s new single, ‘For Once in My Life’, is… interesting. It starts off okay. She’s just your average gal heading into the office in the morning. But then things start happening. Hair is cut. Leopard print bralettes are donned. Clones start making out.

Yeah. Things get weird:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_onTiFd5V8Y

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???