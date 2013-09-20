FLUFF: Why has this Disney star been barred from entering Russia?

1. Selena Gomez denied Russian Visa for gay rights stance.
Former Disney starlet Selena Gomez has been forced to cancel her Russian tour after being denied a Visa.
Speaking to The Moscow Times, Gomez’s reps said that Russia’s new anti-gay laws (which criminalise public homosexual acts) were one of the reasons for Gomez’s rejection. Russian authorities have been tightening travel restrictions for performers who speak out in favor of gay rights, after celebrities like Madonna and Lady Gaga spoke out against the laws during their Russian shows.
The 21-year-old singer-actress was scheduled to play St. Petersburg’s Ice Palace on September 23 and Moscow’s Olimiisky stadium on September 25.
3. Miranda Kerr is selling Japanese laundry detergent. And it is amazing.
Disclaimer: If you are prone to seizures from flashing lights/bright colours/Victoria’s Secret models strutting through supermarket aisles with trolleys full of washing detergent, you should probably look away now.
But, for the rest of us?
Laundry! Fundry! Fun! Fun!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfC0BjKvuYc
For those of you wondering why on earth Miranda Kerr is doing this, we’re guessing it’s part of her contract with Proctor & Gamble.
Or, just because: Fun!
And here are some picture of Miranda Kerr when she’s not, you know, spruiking laundry detergent: