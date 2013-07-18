Fluff: Vogue amputates Claire Danes.

1. Claire Danes is missing a leg in Vogue.

Claire Danes is joined by her Homeland co-star Damian Lewis for an editorial in the latest issue of American Vogue, only problem is she is missing a leg.

The 34-year-old’s right shin and foot disappear into a swathe of silk satin in one of the images that features Danes as her Homeland character Carrie Mathison in bed with her co-star Damian Lewis, aka Sergeant Brody shot by Annie Leibovitz.

Unless they’ve accidentally given away the part of the plot line in season two of Homeland?

3. Lea Michele is grieving alongside Monteith’s family and thanks fans.

Lea Michele, 26, has issued a statement after the coroner’s report found that Cory Monteith died of a “a mixed drug toxicity, and it involved heroin primarily and also alcohol”.

“Lea is deeply grateful for all the love and support she’s received from family, friends, and fans. Since Cory’s passing, Lea has been grieving alongside his family and making appropriate arrangements with them,” reads the statement.

“They are supporting each other as they endure this profound loss together. We continue to ask the media to respect the privacy of Lea and Cory’s family.”

Glee star Dianna Agron, 27, has also spoken out about grieving the loss of her friend and co-star Cory Monteith.

She described him as “one of the most generous and kind people I have ever met.”

“I have never lost a friend. In this difficult time, I am leaning on all of the wonderful memories we shared with Cory, how many ways he was able to make us smile. ‘Glee’ was a gift to all of us. It gave us a family in this industry. We really cut our teeth and grew up on this show,” she wrote in a statement.

