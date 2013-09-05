Fluff: Scarlett Johansson is engaged.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Scarlett Johansson is engaged to journalist Romain Dauriac, according to People magazine.

“They’re engaged and very happy,” a source says of the couple.

Johansson, 28, was spotted wearing a stunning vintage Art Deco ring while in Italy promoting her new sci-fi film Under the Skin at the Venice International Film Festival.

The couple have been dating for nine months.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson

2. Guess which actress topped the Forbes list of best-paid women on TV last year, pocketing a cool $30million? 2. Guess which actress topped the Forbes list of best-paid women on TV last year, pocketing a cool $30million? Click here for the answer.

3. Gwen Stefani ‘pregnant with baby number 3.’



Gwen Stefani and her husband Gavin Rossdale are expecting baby number three, according to In Touch magazine.

The 43-year-old singer reportedly “couldn’t be happier” about the news.

The couple have two children, Kingston Rossdale, 7, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 5.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

4. The Twitterverse went into meltdown yesterday when Alyssa Milano messaged: “Oh no! I’m not sure how it got out. My sex tape was leaked. Not sure what to say. Going to post the link myself to try to control the situation.” Click here for details and prepare to be impressed – not shocked – by what you see.

5. Did Robin Thicke cheat on his wife at the VMAs?

By now you’ve probably seen the photo of Robin Thicke grabbing Lana Scolaro’s bum at a VMA after party that’s circulating the internet:

And now 20-year-old Scolaro has spoken to a tabloid magazine about the night.

Thicke reportedly used the shady pick-up line, “I just love the fact that you’re so young.”

(Pauses to vomit.)

“I don’t think he cared what [his wife Paula Patton] thought,” says Scolaro. “His hands were everywhere.”

“I went to the bathroom, and when I came out he was standing there,” she tells Life & Style. “He turned off the lights so no one could see us, and he started making out with me. He was grabbing me. He was like, ‘I want to get you into bed!’”

According to Scolaro nothing else happened, because they were continuously getting ‘interrupted’. However, Robin allegedly gave Lana his number and told her he would see her at New York Fashion Week.

A rep for Paula Patton has addressed the allegations, saying that “it’s just a girl looking for some attention. Paula and Robin aren’t concerned”.

6. Alec Baldwin has revealed his new daughter Carmen to the world in an exclusive interview with Extra TV. Click here to see the cute pics and video clip.

7. ‘Blue Is The Warmest Color’ stars say shooting lesbian sex and fight scenes was ‘horrible.’

Actresses Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos from the critically acclaimed film ‘Blue is the Warmest Colour’ claim Abdellatif Kechiche, the director, pushed them to their limit filming lesbian sex scenes and made them actually fight in violent scenes.