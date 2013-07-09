Fluff: Royal baby news!

Prepare yourselves for this exciting announcement regarding the 16th in line to the throne…

1. Another royal baby is on the way!

Zara Phillips and her rugby player husband, Mike Tindall, are expecting their first child.

Phillips is the granddaughter of the Queen and daughter of the Princess Anne and is due to give birth in the new year.

The sporting couple married 2011 and met in Sydney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

In a statement Buckingham Palace said: “Mr and Mrs Mike Tindall are very pleased to announce that Zara Tindall is expecting a baby in the new year.

“The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, Mr Phillip and Mrs Linda Tindall, and members of both families are delighted with the news.

“This baby will be the first child for Mike and Zara and the third grandchild for the Princess Royal.”

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron has said the baby announcement is “quite terrific news” revealing: “The prime minister will send his very, very best wishes to the happy couple.”

The baby will be 16th in line to the throne.

3. Meanwhile while everyone was watching Andy Murray win Wimbledon…

We were watching Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler watching Andy Murray win Wimbledon.

Best GIFs ever?

5. Will Kim and Kanye’s baby make her debut on Kris Jenner’s new show?

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner kicks off her talk show debut next week with the premiere of “Kris,” and there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not her granddaughter, three-week-old North West will also make her first debut.

US Today Show host, Matt Lauer attempted to get an definitive answer from the cagey ‘Momager.’

“I think you’re just going to have to wait and see and tune in, because I’m not sure exactly what’s going happen,” Jenner said. “I won’t tell you it won’t happen. (I’ll) give you a little something to think about. … You never know who’s going to show up.”

She plans to have rotating celebrity co-stars every day including Ryan Seacrest, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mario Lopez and her daughter Khloe Kardashian.

7. Even George Clooney gets dumped.

It’s official (well, according to People magazine) that George Clooney and Stacy Keibler have split.

According to a friend of the couple it was Keibler who ended the relationship.

“Stacy called it quits. She wants to have children and a family someday. She knows where George stands on that,” a source close to the couple tells People exclusively. “They talked and they quietly stopped being a couple several weeks ago.”