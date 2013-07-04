Celeb news: Why Melissa Doyle really left Sunrise (and how much it cost her).

1. Why Channel 7 chose Kochie over Mel (and how much it cost her).



Sydney Confidential is reporting that Channel Seven told Melissa Doyle she would step down from her appointment as co-host of Sunrise and accept a $150,000 a year pay cut.

A network insider revealed the offer was non-negotiable and a “shattered Doyle accepted the terms with little complaint”.

“She thought she was going to die in the chair and was stunned that the decision had been made to replace her. But, because she works and has become accustomed to being on a high salary, resigning was not an option,” the insider revealed.

When Doyle announced her resignation on June 20, she said in a statement: “I’ve been offered a great opportunity to front a new, prime time network news initiative”.

”I decided it was time to take on a new challenge and so it is with great sadness that I announce I will be leaving Sunrise.”

According to News Corp it seems her new opportunity, is a “hastily created one that represents a demotion” for Doyle who has been the co-host of Sunrise for 14 years – nearly 12 of those alongside David Koch.

Doyle’s new appointment is covering the 4:30pm afternoon news bulletin with the possibility of joining Matt White at the desk of a new evening news bulletin on Seven’s digital channel, 7Two.

Doyle has been replaced by Samantha Armytage, who is eight years her junior.

3. Robin Thicke’s new single is, well, just as bad as Blurred Lines.



Robin Thicke has released his new single, Give It 2 U, and the lyrics well,they’re along the same lines of Blurred Lines:

“I got this for you / a little Thicke for you / A big kiss for you / I got a hit for you / Big d–k for you / Let me give it to you.”

But really, did we expect anything else?

Thicke’s controversial video for hit single, Blurred Lines has been criticised for being demeaning to woman. When attempting to defend the clip in an interview with GQ, Thicke dug himself a bigger hole.

“We tried to do everything that was taboo. Bestiality, drug injections, and everything that is completely derogatory towards women. Because all three of us are happily married with children, we were like, “We’re the perfect guys to make fun of this.”People say, “Hey, do you think this is degrading to women?” I’m like, “Of course it is. What a pleasure it is to degrade a woman. I’ve never gotten to do that before. I’ve always respected women.” So we just wanted to turn it over on its head and make people go, “Women and their bodies are beautiful. Men are always gonna want to follow them around.”

