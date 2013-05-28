FLUFF: New pics of Hamish Blake with Fifi's baby, Michelle Bridges' first husband, and more.

1. Check it out. New pics of Hamish Blake with Fifi’s baby.
Zoe Foster Blake, 32, shared a photo on Instagram of her husband Hamish Blake, 31, when he met Fifi Box’s gorgeous daughter, Trixie.
Zoe commented, “You’ve charmed us, Trixie Box. You’ve charmed us good.”
The photo received over 1,400 ‘likes’ – and commenters immediately sneakily implied that Zoe and Hamish should think about haveing their own, with one person writing, “I can’t wait for you and Hamish to have a baby!! You too will be the best parents!”
3. Michelle Bridges’ love life continues to throw spotlight on the fitness guru.
Michelle Bridges was actually married once before her relationship with Bill Moore. Her first husband, Ben Dombrowski, was married to the star for three years when they lived together in Alice Springs. However, Michelle has rarely spoken about her first husband in interviews.
Dombrowski spoke exclusively to Woman’s Day, saying, “It’s odd that she’s kept our marriage a secret … I’m not anything to be ashamed of. It would have been nice to have had a mention.”
He continued, “I actually trained her for her physique competitions … She won everything she entered: Miss NT, Miss Australasia, Miss Oceana, Miss Melbourne… It would have been nice for her to say, ‘At the start of my career, my husband taught me what I needed to do for developing physique’.”
Michelle recently separated from her husband of nine years, Bill Moore, and has reportedly started a relationship with the “Commando”.
4. In other Biggest Loser news, a contestant from the show has spoken out about the death threats he and his daughter received while on the program.
Contestant Richard Roach has come out and discussed the negative impact the Biggest Loser had on his life, and said that he was much happier before going on the program. Which is actually kind of understandable, given that Roach and his daughter, 20-year-old Amber, have received death threats ever since.