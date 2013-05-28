FLUFF: New pics of Hamish Blake with Fifi's baby, Michelle Bridges' first husband, and more.

1. Check it out. New pics of Hamish Blake with Fifi’s baby.

Zoe Foster Blake, 32, shared a photo on Instagram of her husband Hamish Blake, 31, when he met Fifi Box’s gorgeous daughter, Trixie.

Zoe commented, “You’ve charmed us, Trixie Box. You’ve charmed us good.”

The photo received over 1,400 ‘likes’ – and commenters immediately sneakily implied that Zoe and Hamish should think about haveing their own, with one person writing, “I can’t wait for you and Hamish to have a baby!! You too will be the best parents!”

For a reminder of the gorgeous first picture shared on Trixie Box, click here. Click through the gallery below for other candid celebrity snaps.

Hamish Blake meets Fifi's daughter, Trizie Box. Look at those blue eyes!

Rebel Wilson posted this picture with the caption,

Zac Efron shows Rebel Wilson some love - because they're both Lakers fans.

Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) poses with the boys from One Direction.

@JonahHill agrees with People Magazine - Channing Tatum is lickable.

Anna Kendrick resisiting those puppies eyes, follow her on @AnnaKendrick47.

Ricki Lee Coulter

Jessica Mauboy

Jodi Gordon and Braith Anasta

Kim Kardashian's fringe...

...and her unusually puffy lips.

Miranda Kerr at W magazine's 40th anniversary bash.

@victoriabackham admires the view from her Las Vegas hotel room.

@ChloeGMoretz: Happy #Movember from the fam bam.

@TheEllenShow: @Rihanna said this would help me on Instagram. Can you tell me if it is? I can't see anything.

@Harry_Styles: A real life tumbleweed.

@JenHawkins_ tweeted this image of the Cozi/ Mount Franklin LS collaboration

@OfficialMelB tweeted this image of her and husband Stephen with Kyle and Jackie O

Khole Kardashian tweeted this and called it a 'blast fromt the past'

@GiulianaRancic getting her makeup for E! News

Barbara Palvin tweeted this pic of Justin Bieber at the Victoria's Secret fashion show

Heidi Klum hanging out with the Jonas brothers the the EMA awards.

Kim Kardashian tweeted this pic of herself with Taylor Swift and Rita Ora at the EMA awards.

Heidi Klum and a tray of hotdogs at the EMA awards.

Miranda Kerr tweeted this adorable pic of son Flynn

Beyonce took to instagram to share her relief of the results

Tweet from @LadyGaga

Tweet from @KatyPerry

Tweet from @KimKardashian

Tweet from @JimCarrey

Tweet from @hughhefner

Lady Gaga tweeted this image saying 'The Joy when freedom prevails'

Tweet from @MikeTyson

Tweet from @LatoyaJackson

Tweet from @TaioCruz

Tweet from @SugarRayLennoard

Tweet from @MarthaStewart

Tweet from @mrdannyglover

Tweet from @KatyPerry

Tweet from @JessieJ

Tweet from @Cher

Beyonce took to social media to show her support for Obama before the election

Eva Longoria celebrating Obama's re-election

Eva Longoria tweeted this image of her and friends at her election party - all making V''s for victory

Mariah Carey having fun at the polling booth

Beyonce wrote a heart felt letter to President Obama after voting

Tweet from @beyoncepriv

Tweet from @rhianna

Tweet from @oliviawilde

Tweet from @billyraycyrus

Tweet from @justinbieber

@NeilDiamond: Working the phones for Obama... If I call you, don't hang up. It's really me and I need you.

@KatyPerry: May I exclusively present what might be the cutest photo ever taken: Me, Gma & POTUS! Happy voting tomorrow!

@MittRomney: This is it. Make sure you vote today. Find your polling location.

@BarackObama: Four more years.

@Fergie: Congratulations President @BarackObama! #Election2012 #ivoted #LOVEvoting #Obama2012

@MirandaKerr: Backstage #vsfashionshow

@@ZooeyDeschanel, star of New Girl, tweets

@JessicaSimpson Happy Halloween!!!

@PrincessSGB (Sophia Grace from the Ellen Show) Can't wait to trick or treat with Rosie it's going to be SO GOOD

@MariahCarey Happy Halloween everybody! We have festive new pics with #DemBabies

@OfficialAmandaHolden Mama and the little vampire #trickortreat

@OfficialMelB Yippeee

@Pink Ouch

@KristinCav Happy Halloween!

@delta-goodrem tweeted this picture as she prepared for a morning of radio interviews to promote her new album.

@guysebastian backstage with Stephanie Rice (@itsstephrice) on the set of The X Factor.

@mslbingle with Kate Waterhouse (@katewaterhouse7) at the Caulfield Cup.

Miranda Kerr (@mirandakerrverified) shows that being sun smart is sexy.

@Rove confirming where #RoveLA is shot

@MissKellyO: It's 1am and I'm doing live TV from LA straight to the UK so I have my pi's on under my dress

@MeganKGale: Golden sunset... <3

@MileyCyrus: Lila having her morning Starbyyyyys

@RyanSeacrest: Stopping to smell the roses with Taylor Swift

@MileyCyrus encourages her twitter followers to #Rock The Vote.

Lara Bingle (@mslbingle) shows off her specs.

@rachelzoe at an Elle dinner.

Jen Hawkins (jenhawkins_) with her gorgeous pup.

Jessica Mauboy (@mushroom1) wears a red hot Alex Perry dress to the Dublin premier of The Sapphires.

@kimkardashian goes Halloween shopping.

@LukeJacobz Ahhh brilliant

@KatieCouric I knew Tyra Banks was tall - but seriously???

@KhloeKardashian tweeted this image a friend made for her after she was announced one of the hosts of X Factor US

@KellyOsbourne tweeted ‘E! fashion police has arrived in Mexico. George Kotsi and I are on patrol for all the Mexican Fashionistas’

@KimKardashian and sister Khloe getting their pout on

@JennyMcCarthy found this note in her son Evan's drawer. She tweete 'OMG. What a Stud'.

@menasuvari at the hello kitty art show

@oprahwinfrey received a present from Usher- an iPod filled with his 'real' playlist!

@laurenconrad tweeted this photo at last nights Design for a Cure Gala

@BritneySpears tweeted Backstage at The Whitney Houston Tribute. Such a solemn occasion. Jason's doing his best to put a smile on my face.

@KimKardashian is getting in the mood for Halloween- Reoooww

@ZacEfrom tweeted this image of himself on the set of 'The Paperboy'- Swoon

@Pink tweeted It was a laid back beach kinda morning with my little cherub peanut angel. #blessed

@SnoopDog tweeted this image of him and rapper Akon- 'Players'

@MsLaraBingle LEFT---> RIGHT @camillaandmarc IN THE PALM OF MY HANDS... LBx

@KimKardashian Wearing

@Oprah Surprise Surprise to 30 military spouses. My FAVORITE things under their seats. And all over the room..

@tyrabanks OkeeDokee. Here's the

@tyrabanks I hear U loudNclear so natural skin it is! Ok, here's the

@KimKardashian New Kardashian Kollection dress at Dorothy Perkins!!!

@KatyPerry Something's brewing

@JessicaSimpson The two loves of my life

@hamishandandy I decided to grow a beard this trip, what do you think?

@MileyCyrus Shawtyy your my angel

@ScottDisick check out my new miami crib, pretty cool right?

@Andrew_Gunsberg Hey. I'm a polar bear, and I'm also a bookshelf. 'Sup..

@OfficialMelB Perfection

@SofiaVergara Dinner tonight. Shepards pie with onion crunch!!!! Mmmmm

@KimKardashian Morning kisses

@MichelleObama Happy 20th anniversary, Barack. Thank you for being an incredible partner, friend, and father every day. I love you! –mo

@GuySebastian melt

@JamieLynnSpears Guess who Maddie went as for celebrity day at school?

Jessica Biel taking a nap with her dog Tina. Aww.

@LaraBingle taking a relaxing, slightly creepy bubble bath.

Kim Kardashian

Joel Madden

@katyperry It doesn't get any better than hand painted DARIA nails by the girls at ES Nails TOKYO!

@KristenCav Cam <3

@KourtneyKardash Boating with my baby daddy @scottdisick

@Snooki Mama

@HilaryDuff HELLO FRIENDS!!!!! Check out me teeth!!

@RealHughJackman Had my 1st session with ray on the amazing boxmaster......unbelievable core workout!!!

@KatieHeigl The girls, alien dogs, and I watching the Katy Perry documentary!

@MirandaKerr Amping up the training for #victoriassecretfashionshow

@ParisJackson #nationalsiblingsday you guys have been with me thru thick and thin and even though we don't always get along

@onedirection Boys doing some promo today

@LadyGaga Body revolution 2013

@EmWatson Yay for perks ! Lovely to be home London

@KimKardashian Not so relaxing day at the beach today

Heidi Klum with the cast of Project Runway

@KimKardashian tweets this pic of herself in a Michael Kors one piece.

We think @KourtneyKardash is imitating Jamila's alien eyes, don't you?

@KimKardashian tweets this pic of her nephew Mason and her new kitten Mercy

@SofiaVergara tweeted this pic of her now infamous wardrobe malfunction.

Another wardrobe malfunction! Sofia Vergara's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted this pic of her dancing at the Emmy's last night...then promptly took it down. Oops!

Kim sent these sexy pics to Kanye, who tweeted them.

Lea Dunham (@lenadunham) shares a pic of her pre-Emmys breakfast...

Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) tweeted this pic.

Lindsay Lohan rocking flower crowns with some gal pals.

Rihanna (@badgalriri) poses with her pup.

@ddlovato Guess what's back, back, back, back again..... BANGS are back, back, back tell your friends....

@caitlinmoran Just made a whole room full of people in Waterstones, Leeds do The Muppet Face for me

@kimkardashian On a boat on the harbor with @officialmelb & @stephenthinks1

@benjimadden elevator take 2

@rihanna sneaking in my BFF M$$ room

@taylorswift Raining today. Missing Brazil.

@Torianddean: So in love...

@Torianddean: It's a boy!!!!

@KimKardashian: Family pow wow with @khloekardashian @reallamarodom http://instagr.am/p/O3CQ3tuSxi/

@KimKardashian:Be silly http://instagr.am/p/O25RI9uS9b/

@KimKardashian: Late night fitting #pucci http://instagr.am/p/O5n-2gOS47/

@KimKardashian: Fab hair day @clydehairgod http://instagr.am/p/O7aHdNOSw6/

@KimKardashian: Nighty night http://instagr.am/p/O3IBUKOS0A/

@KimKardashian: Floating http://instagr.am/p/O5LQ_ZuS3k/

@KimKardashian: Long day at work http://instagr.am/p/O7Zz-ROSwr/

@KimKardashian: I woke up this morning to this...gotta love @kourtneykardash making breakfast http://instagr.am/p/OzBfnxuSxz/

@ladygaga: what a great photo of the born this way ball from last night! #blackjesus #secondverse http://pic.twitter.com/3mBrYmB4

@jessicaalba: What a way to start the day -training for a movie is sorta fun

@rihanna: How I feel http://instagr.am/p/OxMoE0hM6_/

@ZooeyDeschanel: I rocked some Double Dutch ropes today on the set of #newgirl! http://instagr.am/p/Ou_immrjgJ/

@pink: Summertime http://instagr.am/p/OmXqzivWBu/

@KimKardashian:Ummm in a fitting w @MonicaRoseStyle I think my butt looks too big in these jeans

@MileyCyrus: it was just one of those CUHHH-RAZY pant days

@heidiklum: Having a #TrulyScrumptious day launching my new collection for @babiesrus.

@leannrimes: HUGE thx to @donjulio for providing the tequila and awesome mixologist for my 30th bday!!!

@peaches_g: I am #Heisenberg!!!! #WalterWhite #BreakingBad

@VanessaTheSats: o natural goodnight kiss x

@KimKardashian: Happy 20th Birthday DemDem!!!! I love you @ddlovato

@KimKardashian: Such a fun shoot! RT @FelixPinales: @KimKardashian wow

@KimKardashian: Mirror mirror

@KimKardashian: Let's face it

@KimKardashian: Rock climbing lol

@KimKardashian: Rock Hard

@REALbkBrown: (:baby @nickdgordon & I's new TATTS (: hope U all like! they're all very meaningful 2us&hopeU understand tht meaning.(:

@AvrilLavigne: Bro’ing out with Chad Kroeger in the studio

@BritneySpears: Y'all ready for summer to end? I'm definitely not!

@MileyCyrus: Never felt more me in my whole life ❤

@ParisJackson: my new wall **took me 3 effing hours*

@Jadapsmith: To my Forty and over crew! Don't believe the hype...we DO get better with age!

@edwina_b: AMAZING fireworks for Opening Ceremony. They cleared the stadium out before Sir Paul McCartney took to the stage!!!! See shots on @morningshowon7 soon

@RickiLake: It's good to be back:))) Thx #FriendsofRicki for coming xoxo

@KirstieClements: Look how upset Saul Craviotto looks! Australia got it right this time. Love the girls swimsuits and the Dunlop Volleys

@rachael_finch: Spotted this little fella on the side of the road on the way to Cape Otway Lighthouse

@mr_ed_phillips: Good god @SarahAMurdoch how old ARE you?!

@mslarabingle: LOVE @garethlauchlanmoody

@KimKardashian: Eye spy

@katyperry: This guy is wasted.

@sarahmurdoch: What am I going to do without you?

@rachael_finch: Wonders of Aireys Inlet..

@bryanbranly: PHOTO: Backstage with @JessicaBiel (#TotalRecall)

@charliesheen: Reach for the stars everyone. dogspeed cadre. c out.

@Miley Cyrus: Mary Jane giving her mama huggies ;)

@MileyCyrus: Now that I'm blonde I gotta give duck lips in every photo

@pink: Such a sweetie. Love me some Boston.

@MariahCare: Just finished a long session with Jill e beans. She's producing now. Haaaaaa

@ryanseacrest: Spread the word. We're world premiering @NoDoubt's new video #SettleDown on 7/16, 8p, E!

@kellyosbourne: In such a rush to get to a meeting with @jeffbeacher I almost walked out the door with 1 slipper & 1 shoes on!

@nicolerichie: Check out volunteers' work today from the @bing and @dosomething Summer of #Doing event http://bit.ly/NjWlGD

@SofiaVergara: Amazing Mexico!!!

@jessetyler: A Chaman blessing @SofiaVergara on her Birthday & Tito piggybacking on to score a blessing for his homemade Cashew Elixir

@jessicaalba: H & I enjoying the beautiful night

‏‪@HilaryDuff Back from beautiful Napa Valley now packing for NYC! This baby is world traveling!

@Oprah Fun day. Makeup artists doing a silicon cast for my face for new movie the BUTLER directed by Lee Daniels

@Oprah And this is how the hike ended. Hosing down LUKE after his roll in cow poo.

‏‪@benjaminmadden Got to see my buddy @benballer today. Shoulda took a picture of his new car. Damn Ben. Always ballin huh?

@MsLaraBingle: ØMG I AM JUST ABOUT TO JUMP OUT OF A PLANE!!!!!

@KellyOsbourne: Thank you so much Delta 4 this wonderful black eye Fix your f****** seats Getting smashed in the face w/ a tv is so fun

@JenniferHawkins: Re-signing with lovable is a dream come true. Looking forward to shooting their new Summer12 campaign in Au

@ParisHilton: Love taking my girls @monicalsims & @BrandiHowe to #Ibiza for their very first time! Having so much fun! ☺♡♫

@ParisHilton: Always & forever a #KidAtHeart. ☺♡

@KimKardashian: OMG wow this is so cool!

@rihanna: Go to sleep ROBYN

@NICKIMINAJ: Maddest pic I've seen inna minute:

@Oprah: Finished product. We did teeth ...but too gross to share. Happy Saturday see ya for Super Soul Sunday tmrw1

@jessicaalba: cousins

@KourtneyKardash: Kourt in her farm!

@Lisa_Wilkinson: When Elmo & the Cookie Monster give you a peck on the cheek, there are ALOT of cookie crumbs involved..

@ladygaga: What a lovely fan photo from the show. (though I am mid song!) so cute the pic of Jo! Fashion Of His Love

@ladygaga: After tonight's show, I'll have performed for 200,000 Australians in 1 month.

@charliesheen: and it's good to be here!

@MileyCyrus: pool day wiff ziggy piggy

@BarackObama: Having a little bit of fun

@KendallJenner: lol @RobKardashian sends me sneaky pics of us napping last night

@NICKIMINAJ: A sick doll :(

@KimKardashian: Love Masey!

@KimKardashian: New Kardashian Kollection dress with Belle Noel Jewelry

@ItsStephRice: Stinging out after a BIG Sunday sess

@jessicaalba: Celebrating my lil bro's Bday! Love him so much.

@ParisJackson: they see us rollin they hatin patrollin they tryina catch us ridin dirty #cousins

@KimKardashian: Love this glam

@charliesheen: We're loving this!

@jamieoliver: And a few more pics for the road! gonna take the olympic torch on a culinary tour

@ItsStephRice: ...and me

@BritneySpears: Happy 4th of July from the Aloha State

@MileyCyrus: Happy 4th

@BritneySpears: Getting ready for some pool time having a blast xxoo

@LindsayLohan: Red again

@HughHefner: My girl and I getting the party started at Fun In The Sun

@HeidiKlum: Gorgeous day

@KellyClarkson: Sprained my foot and have a hairline fracture but the show must go on people ha!

@SolangeKnowles: Texastweets me and you yo mamam cuz n too

@delta_goodrem: House of oz celebrating

@KimKardashian: Cute pic at the airport before we came to Paris!

@ladygaga: Just posted a photo

@MichelleObama: For everyone gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations, be safe and enjoy the fireworks

@katyperry: IT'S THE ♥LONDON♥ PREMIERE! Even my lashes are excited! See you soon! #KP3D

@HilaryDuff: Off to Canada! :)

@LadyGaga: Night night, love Mademoiselle Melbourne

@MileyCyrus: My life is a sanctury

@LisaWilkinson: Just spied this absolutely gorgeous shot of Bindi Irwin in @WomansDay Don't look now, but Bindi is growing up!

@GwynethPaltrow: Take your daughter to work day

@GwynethPaltrow: Making work even more incredible...

@VictoriaBeckham: Why is this carpet following me?????? X vb

@Pink: Lunchtime at my album photoshoot. Deborah Anderson takes some purty pictures:)

@ItsStephRice: Thankyou to the Gorgeous @elliegonsalves for my birthday @veveswimwear bikini

@JessicaSimpson: Just taking a walk around the block... Street legal???

@Jools_oliver_: I love hanging out with these lot!!! Xxx

@VictoriaBeckham: Loved seeing @emmabunton and all the Spice Girls this week! X VB

@MariahCarey: Hello lambs, bye lambs x0x0.. was so happy seeing my English lambs today

@BecJudd: (Instagram) Finally got my @aje_akilis after missing out last season

@MariahCarey: A London hallway moment and perfectly normal!

@BritneySpears: We become a little more BFF every single day...

@LindsayLohan: Konichiwa

@Rihanna: #grangrandolly the best!!!

@Tyrabanks:I challenge you to a big 4head contest! You know I got that win on lock!

2. Are you a mum looking for a job? You’re in luck – Gwyneth Paltrow has found the “perfect” role for when you have kids. Click here to find out what it entails.

3. Michelle Bridges’ love life continues to throw spotlight on the fitness guru.

Michelle Bridges was actually married once before her relationship with Bill Moore. Her first husband, Ben Dombrowski, was married to the star for three years when they lived together in Alice Springs. However, Michelle has rarely spoken about her first husband in interviews.

Dombrowski spoke exclusively to Woman’s Day, saying, “It’s odd that she’s kept our marriage a secret … I’m not anything to be ashamed of. It would have been nice to have had a mention.”

He continued, “I actually trained her for her physique competitions … She won everything she entered: Miss NT, Miss Australasia, Miss Oceana, Miss Melbourne… It would have been nice for her to say, ‘At the start of my career, my husband taught me what I needed to do for developing physique’.”

Michelle recently separated from her husband of nine years, Bill Moore, and has reportedly started a relationship with the “Commando”.

4. In other Biggest Loser news, a contestant from the show has spoken out about the death threats he and his daughter received while on the program.

Contestant Richard Roach has come out and discussed the negative impact the Biggest Loser had on his life, and said that he was much happier before going on the program. Which is actually kind of understandable, given that Roach and his daughter, 20-year-old Amber, have received death threats ever since.