Fluff: Watch Miranda Kerr make a smoothie.

1. Watch Miranda Kerr make smoothie. Just watch.



Have you noticed how green smoothies are the new coffee?

Miranda Kerr is not immune to the green juice either and she stars in a new web series for Net-a-Porter, The Body Beautiful, where the Aussie supermodel shows us how she starts her day – with the most expensive and superfood-packed smoothie ever using a $799 blender.

The ingredient list:

· 1 glass (236 ml) of fresh coconut water

· 1 glass of cold pressed coconut milk

· 1 tbsp of acai berries

· 1 tbsp of chia seeds

· 1 tbsp of maca powder

· 1 tbsp of spirulina

· 1 tbsp of goji berry powder

· 1.5 tbsp of vegan rice protein powder

To buy all the ingredients from this health food supplier it would cost you $216.75 and the smoothie itself is $29.30.

3 . Alicia Silverstone starts a vegan breastmilk service.

Alicia Silverstone, best known for her role as Cher in Clueless, is urging mums to share their breastmilk through a new initiative.

Called the Kind Mama Milk Share, Silverstone explains it’s a community service collecting breast milk from vegan mothers to help “support those mamas and babies who need a hand.”

Silverstone, 36, came up with the idea when a friend couldn’t produce enough milk to feed her newborn son after undergoing a breast reduction surgery,

“She tried reaching out in her community for donor milk, but it was almost impossible to figure out what kind of lifestyle choices the donors had made,” Silverstone wrote on her blog. “And after all that hard work keeping herself vibrant and healthy, she felt she had a right to demand better for her baby.”

She says, “If you have milk to share — post it! If you are in need of milk — post it! Think of all the babies we can help raise together!”

The program has been both well received by mother and criticised by health care professionals. Doctors in the US have stressed that it is important for mothers to know where the milk is coming from, as the fluid can contain bacteria and viruses, including HIV.

Silverstone is no stranger to sharing, in 2012, she revealed she would chew up food before feeding it to her son, Bear Blu, who was 10 months old at the time.

5. Sandra Bullock explains that Meryl Streep pash.

Cast your mind back to 2010 at the Critics’ Choice Awards when this happened: