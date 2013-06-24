Miranda Kerr likes to let Orlando "feel like the man in the relationship".

In other news (and this is actually news), a man in the US has been arrested on the suspicion that he was planning to kill Miranda Kerr.

52-year-old Steven Swanson phoned up the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last Wednesday, to share with them his plan: that he was going to travel to California to attack Kerr.

Given that he had revealed his scheme, the police then took him into custody. Swanson pleaded not guilty to a charge of making threats.

The Sun is reporting that Kanye gave Kim a “rare black and tiger-stripe diamond ring,” worth a cool, $836,000.

It is however, not an engagement ring but a “push present” for Kardashian, even though reports are that Kanye asked Kim for her hand in marriage in the days after she gave birth.

If The Sun is to be believed the pair plan to marry in Paris in September.

And in case you were dying to know, Vogue editor Anna Wintour okay-ed the name of Kimye’s firstborn, North West, before she was born, according to E! News – the news outlet of the Keeping up with the Kardashians network.

It could’ve been when the pair dined at her abode prior to the Met Gala.

A new television mini-series about convicted drug-smuggler Schapelle Corby is due to start filming in September and speculation is rife about who will star in the lead role.

According to Private Sydney Columnist, Andrew Hornery, actor Krew Boylan is rumoured to play Schapelle, with Jacki Weaver taking on Corby’s mother Rosleigh and Packed to the Rafter’s star, Michael Caton as Corby’s father.

The drama, to be screened on Channel Nine, is based on the book Sins of the Father: the Untold Story behind Schapelle Corby’s Ill-fated Drug Run written by Eamon Duff.

