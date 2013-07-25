entertainment

CELEB NEWS: Michelle Bridges and Commando split.

1. Michelle Bridges and Commando split.

The Biggest Loser trainers Michelle Bridges and Steve “Commando” Willis has split less than two months after going public with their relationship.

“Steve and Michelle are no longer dating but remain close friends”, Commando’s rep, Lisa Sullivan confirmed the break up.

“After a difficult few months Steve and his partner are working towards a reconciliation.

According to Sydney Confidential, Willis is back living with Froso, the mother of his two children.

21. Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal: Lamar’s secret lover revealed.

A woman claiming to be Lamar Odom’s (Khloe Kardashian’s husband) secret lover has come forward claiming she had an affair with the NBA player in January 2012 that continued for more than a year – and even included a threesome.

Jennifer Richardson has recorded a video interview with Star magazine to tell Khloe to “get a divorce” and speak out about everything that reportedly went on between her and Lamar.

“He had sex with me on Christmas Eve, before he flew back to L.A. to spend Christmas with Khloe. It was tough when he had to leave. He was really sad,” Jennifer tells Star magazine.

“Lamar gave me a kiss and told me he loved me before we parted ways. He told me on many occasions that he loved me. And I honestly felt the same way.”

According to Radar Online, “Khloe eventually kicked Lamar out of the house but has let him back in, although they often sleep in separate bedrooms. Desperate for a baby, Khloe, 29, doesn’t want her marriage to end, even though she doesn’t trust Lamar, 33.”

Khloe hasn’t commented on the allegations: the 29-year-old updated her Instagram account with a photo of herself with Lamar on Monday night.

3. Marcia Cross has confessed she’s a real-life desperate housewife these days – read her startling admission about life as a stay-at-home mum here.

4. EXCLUSIVE: Asher Keddie/ Nina Proudman as you have never seen her before.

We’ve seen Asher Keddie play Ita Buttrose in Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo, we’ve seen her play the delightfully scattered Nina Proudman on Offspring but we guarantee you’ve never seen her like this before.

Take a look at the video featuring Offspring’s most elaborate fantasy sequence yet, a pregnant Nina Proudman smoking, throwing back tequila and gasp eating soft cheese and her team of back up dancers, aka the nurses.

To see the extended version of ‘Bad Pregnant’ don’t miss next week’s Offspring, Wednesday 31 July at 8.30pm.

5. Prince William has revealed his pet name for Kate and it’s made us go AWWWWWW. On the other hand, Prince Phillip’s nickname for the Queen just made us giggle … Get the lowdown here.


6. How exactly Kimye flushed $830K down the toilet.Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly splashed out over $830,000 on four gold-plated toilets for their pad.

According to The Sun, the couple have been staying with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jennerwhile work on their new mansion in LA’s Bel Air is finished.

“Kanye has ordered six special-edition beds from the company that supplies London’s Savoy Hotel, costing $190,000 each. They are also kitting out their kitchen with almost $830,000 of Electrolux gear and a Swarovski- encrusted fridge freezer.
“Kim Kardashian reportedly spent $105,000 on a self-flushing toilet last year as she was hugely worried that guests to her home will not flush after they use her toilet.

A source told a US magazine: “Kim is terrified of people using her potty and forgetting to flush and loves that she’ll be the first girl on the block with a toilet pricier than most houses!”

7. Just when we thought it wasn’t possible to love Jennifer Lawrence more, she’s gone all fangirly at Comic Con after spotting her Hollywood idol. Click here to watch the awesome video.

8. First pic of Beth Ditto’s wedding.

Beth Ditto lead singer of The Gossip wed her girlfriend, Kristin Ogata, last month but this is the first pic to surface after Ditto, 32, posted it to her Facebook page.

Ditto wore a short white dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier and Ogata sported a white suit with fitted shorts. The guests were also dressed in white, while the happy couple wore matching white leis around their necks.

On her Facebook page Ditto said: “At long last, now that we have returned home and recovered from all the amazingness and had some time to bask in the afterglow, we are exited [sic] to share with you a pic or two from Beth and Kristin’s wedding!

“So much love and appreciation to all of our family and friends who celebrated with us! And a huge thank you to Jean Paul Gaultier for the dream-come-true dress!”

9. Winning an Oscar? Pffff! For Newsroom star Jeff Daniels, THIS is the score that really matters. And it’s kinda sweet. Details here.

10. Hugh Jackman: I’m taking some time off. Nooooo.

Hugh Jackman, 44, spoke with The Kyle & Jackie O Show in Sydney this morning ahead of the release of The Wolverine, and spoke of Japanese sex hotels, that naked time he was awkwardly naked in an Onsen and taking time off after four movies in a row. What? No?

Jackie O: You’re going to take a year off acting I hear.
Hugh Jackman: Did my wife tell you that?

Jackie O: Umm yep.
Hugh Jackman: Deb says you got the memo.  I’m taking a little while off, I don’t know if I’m taking a year, this movie now is my fourth movie in a row.  I’m being very greedy.  There’s a thing called being in the dog box, that’s me.

11. Cate Blanchett schools David Letterman in Australia History.

Cate Blanchett has given late night host David Letterman a lesson in Australian history; wryly explaining that convicts weren’t actually the first inhabitants.

http://youtu.be/ebTDI96Isdo

If you can’t watch the video, here’s a few highlights:

Letterman: ”Tasmania… is that part of Australia?”

Blanchett: ”It is. Really, Wikipedia’s quite useful” (cue: audience applause).

Letterman: ”I know you’re all mocking my stupidity.”

And while we’re on the subject of the amazing Cate Blanchett, take a look at the fabulous frock she wore on the red carpet this week. I mean, who else could pull this off?
