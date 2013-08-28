Fluff: Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato welcome their first child.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Just in time for (Australian) Father’s Day, Michael Buble has become a dad.

The singer, 37, and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 26, welcomed son Noah at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, August 27 in Vancouver.

Bublé announced the happy baby news via Instagram, sharing an intimate photo of his new family.

He captioned the image, “Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son Noah Bublè. Born this morning, August 27th at 2:26 am in Vancouver, Canada.”

2.Everyone has to start somewhere and The Newsroom star Jeff Daniels kicked off his career starring in a commercial about … diarrhea! Watch the hilarious moment when his secret was revealed on national television here.

3. Miranda kerr channels Italian porn star, shows nipple.

Miranda Kerr features in the September issue of V Magazine as Ilona Staller stage name, Cicciolina – a Hungarian-born Italian porn star, politician and singer.

Famous for delivering political speeches with one breast exposed, she continued to make hardcore pornographic films while she was a member of parliament.

The magazine’s explanation for the photoshoot titled Miranda as Cicciolina as “BRIGHT-EYED BEAUTY MIRANDA KERR EMBODIES THE ARCADIAN ESSENCE OF SINGER AND ADULT FILM STAR CICCIOLINA, THE POLITICAL LEADER OF ITALY’S PARTY OF LOVE. IN DELICATE LACE AND SOFT, SHEER STATEMENT PIECES, THIS NUBILE NYMPH SENDS A MESSAGE OF EXPOSURE.”

Click through the gallery to check out the editorial:

(WARNING: Nipple and bum cheeks on show, NSFW):

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda Kerr as Cicciolina for V Magazine

Miranda on the cover of Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Miranda in Jalouse magazine

Mirand Kerr on the cover of Esquire

Mirand Kerr for Esquire

Mirand Kerr for Esquire

Vogue Italia

Vogue Italia

Vogue Italia

Vogue Italia

Vogue Italia

Miranda with her mother Therese and grandmother Ann

Miranda Kerr opened the 2011 Victoria's Secret show wearing the $2.5 million diamond-studded fantasy bra.

Miranda at the G'Day USA lunch in the US.

Miranda Kerr at the Louis Vuitton Maison red carpet.

Miranda Kerr and Samantha Harris

Miranda Kerr in 2010

Miranda Kerr for David Jones in 2010

Miranda wearing a Josh Goot suit for David Jones during their winter 2012 launch.

Miranda Kerr wit Delta Goodrem at the David Jones winter launch this year

Miranda Kerr for Italian Vogue

Miranda Kerr for W Magazine during her pregnancy

Miranda Kerr at a photoshoot in NYC

Miranda Kerr posted this picture via her websitewebsite Kora

She posted this picture on Twitter

For Rolling Stone

For Victoria's Secret

With Megan Gale during the Spring Racing Carnival

4. Watch this grandma pop and lock to Usher. Wow. Just wow. Click here for the awesome clip.

5. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey asked to host The Golden Globes again

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have been reportedly asked back to host The Golden Globes again. That’s the scoop from Deadline.com reporter Nellie Andreeva.

She writes:

“Twenty million viewers can’t be wrong. Following the warm critical reception and big ratings for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s first hosting turn at the Golden Globes earlier this year, the comedy stars have been approached for a second go as emcees of the awards show. Unlike Ricky Gervais’ original deal, which had an option for a second turn as Globes host, I hear Fey and Poehler originally agreed to host this year’s ceremony as a one-time thing with no obligation to come back. But, given their success, it’s no surprise that NBC and Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Prods are asking them to return.”

As a reminder of their comic genius, here are their best moments from last year:

Taylor Swift may be the only person not too happy about it.

6. An unknown Sydney actress has scored a pivotal role in the next two installments of the Hunger Games franchise. Details here.

7. Olivia Newton John’s daughter speaks out about drug abuse for first time.

Chloe Lattanzi, the only child of Olivia Newton John has blamed her mothers fame for her four-year battle with alcohol and drugs.

Speaking for the first time to Woman’s Day about her addiction, Chloe said, “I was using most days and nights. And not only was I doing coke, I was drinking vodka heavily also. I had to combine the two.”