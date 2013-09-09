CELEB NEWS: Chris Lilley as Ja'mie King is BACK.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Australian comedian Chris Lilley will be reprising one of his most popular roles ever: a super bitchy teenager called Ja’ime King.

Ja’mie: Private School Girl will air on ABC later this year, and will follow Ja’mie’s school year at the fictional Hillford Girls Grammar School.

Reportedly, this season Ja’ime will also reach all new heights of terrifying power and manipulation… By discovering social media. Now her vengeance and power plays in high school politics will not be limited to the hallways. She will have Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at her disposal.

We can’t wait to see what Ja’ime does next. As ABC1’s Brendan Dahill told News Ltd, “Ja’mie King is easily one of the most cunning characters in a school uniform we’ve ever seen.”

3. Rove McManus and wife Tasma Walton expecting a baby.

Everybody all together now: naawwww.

Australian comedian Rove McManus and his actress wife Tasma Walton have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Rove, 39, and Tasma, 40, revealed the news whilst in Canada where they are staying for the Premiere of Tasma’s film Mystery Road.

The couple, who were married in Broome in 2009, are reportedly (obviously) thrilled with the news. In true Rove style, McManus told reporters ”The obstetrician started the ultrasound, then turned to me and said, ‘It’s official, you’ve knocked her up!’”.

Congratulations to Rove and Tasma on this happy news!

5 . Did you watch The Bachelor last night?

It’s the show everyone’s talking about this morning (around our watercooler anyway) yet The Bachelor’s debut episode didn’t take out the top spot in the tv ratings last night.

Only 669,000 metro viewers tuned into Channel 10 to watch the cringe-worthy dating show, putting it in fourth spot behind Seven’s The X Factor, Nine’s 60 Minutes and ABC News, according to preliminary ratings from ozTAM.

According to Mumbrella, the ratings were in line with Channel 10’s expectations for the US television juggernaut and the producers expect the audience to grow.

“Ten also pointed out that the audience for the show grew throughout the episode, rising to 730,000 for its final quarter hour and peaking at 875,000,” writes Mumbrella.

7. Was Miley Cyrus dumped from Vogue?

The Mail Online is reporting that Miley Cyrus’ raunchy VMA performance has cost her the cover of US Vogue.

Cyrus was reportedly photographed as the cover girl for the December issue but editor-in-chief Anna Wintour may have changed her mind since the 20-year-old made headlines with her ‘twerkful’ performance of Blurred Lines with Robin Thicke.

‘Anna found the whole thing distasteful,’ a source says. ‘She decided, based on Miley’s performance, to take the cover in a different direction.’

There are also reports this morning that her engagement to Aussie Liam Hemsworth is over.

“He is over her and wants to make a clean break,” a source told Us Weekly.

9. Wentworth Miller tried to commit suicide before coming out.

At a Human Rights Campaign gala held over the weekend, Wentworth Miller, star of TV drama “Prison Break,” revealed that he had attempted to commit suicide at the age of 15.

Miller, who made headlines in August after publicly coming out, spoke candidly of his brush with suicide as a conflicted teenager. “I waited until my family went away for the weekend and I was alone in the house and I swallowed a bottle of pills,” Miller said.

“I don’t remember what happened over the next couple days, but I’m pretty sure come Monday morning I was on a bus back to school pretending everything was fine. And when someone asked me if that was a cry for help, I say no, because I told no one.”

Miller admitted that he struggled with the truth about his sexuality as a teenager. “Growing up I was a target,” he stated. “Every day was a test and there was a thousand ways to fail. A thousand ways to portray yourself to not live up to someone else’s standards of what was accepted.”

Speaking about the early years of his career, Miller went on to say, “I chose to lie—when I thought about the possibility of coming out, how that might impact me and the career I worked so hard for, I was filled with fear.”

At age 41, Miller’s coming out has also drawn attention to treatment of homosexual people in Russia. The actor recently declined an invitation to St. Petersburg International Film Festival. The actor firmly declined the invitation, writing, “the situation is in no way acceptable, and I cannot in good conscience participate in a celebratory occasion hosted by a country where people like myself are being systematically denied their basic right to live and love openly.”

10. How to make Anna Wintour smile.

Victoria Beckham showed her latest spring/summer ’14 collection at New York Fashion Week overnight, although it’s not the clothes anyone is talking about today.

Harper, Beckham’s two-year-old daughter, stole the limelight sitting front row on David Beckham’s lap and even made the most serious of fashionistas crack a smile.

All eyes on Baby Harper at #SS14 Victoria Beckham #NYFW x vb pic.twitter.com/xa7O90q0GD — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) September 8, 2013

