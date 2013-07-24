Fluff: Blurred Lines gets gender-swap parody.

1. What rhymes with awesome?

If you didn’t like Robin Thicke’s (NSFW) Blurred Lines clip of models bopping around topless and sans pants then chances are this gender-swap parody version will be more to your liking.

US “boylesque” troupe, Mod Carousel, created a gender-swap parody of the music video, which features fully clothed women and men in flesh coloured g-strings and high heels. Take a look:

“It’s our opinion that most attempts to show female objectification in the media by swapping the genders serve more to ridicule the male body than to highlight the extent to which women get objectified and does everyone a disservice,” Mod Carousel explains.

“We made this video to present both women and men in a positive light, one where objectifying men is more than alright and where women can be strong and sexy without negative repercussions.”

And Bill Clinton’s rendition of Blurred Lines may be the best thing we’ve ever seen:

3. Penelope Cruz gives birth to baby no. 2.

Perhaps slightly overshadowed by the ROYAL BABY: Penelope Cruz has given birth to her second child on the same day as the Duchess of Cambridge.



According to Hello! magazine, the 39-year-old has given birth to a daughter and like the royal prince, we’ll have to wait to find out a name.

Cruz has a two-year-old son, Leonardo, with husband Javier Bardem.

5. Amanda Bynes hopitalised.

American actress Amanda Bynes has been taken in for an involuntary mental health evaluation after she started a fire on a driveway outside a home in California.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 27-year-old Bynes had no association with the occupants of the house who were not home at the time of the fire.