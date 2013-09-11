Fluff: Beyonce's ex really shouldn't have done that.

1. Beyonce’s childhood sweetheart cheated on her, massively regrets it.

Beyonce’s childhood sweetheart, Lyndall Locke, has spoken to a British tabloid about his 9-year relationship with the singer and how they were planning a beach wedding before he threw it all away by cheating on her.

“The bigger star she became, the more I didn’t think I was good enough,” he told The Sun.

“One night, when she was out of town, I went to a bar with friends and ended up sleeping with another woman. Over the course of a few years I cheated on her about five times, but I never told her until after we broke up.”

“Who cheats on a woman as beautiful as Beyonce? Well, I am that man and it’s something that’ll always haunt me,” he said, adding, “Once she began dating Jay Z I knew we were doomed and I could never win her back. But I know that no matter what, she will always love me.”

Hmm, something tells us she’s not spending much time dwelling on the past.

3. Drumroll please, Victoria’s Secret announces 2013 Angels.

Finally you can sleep at night; the Victoria’s Secret angels for 2013 have been announced.

The eight angels who will walk down the VS catwalk on December 10 are: Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lim, Lindsay Ellingson, Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroes, and Behati Prinsloo.

Notably absent from the list is Miranda Kerr, who announced she was stepping down to focus on raising Flynn, and Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevingne who both walked in last year’s show.

C’mon! How could you leave out a girl who is this good at roller-skating?

While you wait with baited breath, check out last year’s show.

Karlie Kloss 'representing Thanksgiving'

Cameron Russell walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway wearing the Victoria's Secret's Million-Dollar Fantasy Bra during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Rihanna performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2012

Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Lily Aldridge and Bruno Mars at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2012

Rihanna performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2012

Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr

Alessandra Ambrosio

Backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2012

Justin Bieber at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2012

Rihanna performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2012

Rihanna before her performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2012

5. Gwyneth Paltrow may be the worst driver in New York.

Watch Paltrow take on a school bus with her Vespa – oh, and her 9-year-old daughter, Apple, is on the back.

http://youtu.be/kP4e9J2YSBU

The 40-year-old has also emailed her celebrity friends asking not to pose or cooperate in any stories with Vanity Fair magazine, according to the New York Times.

Apparently Paltrow’s not happy with Vanity Fair’s journalistic integrity messing with her carefully constructed image.