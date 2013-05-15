Sneak peek: Rebel Wilson’s hilarious new tv show.

Could Rebel Wilson possibly be any more awesome? Yes, yes she can.

Take a look at the new trailer to the tv show she wrote and stars in, Super Fun Night.

The premise of the show is three nerdy female friends decide to have ‘super fun’ every Friday night by mostly staying in, it’s laugh out loud funny.

1. Michael Douglas on kissing Matt Damon: it was ‘comfortable’.

Michael Douglas is back with a new movie, he plays Liberace – and Matt Damon his live-in lover, Scott Thorson – in the HBO film Behind the Candelabra.

“Once you get that first kiss in, you are comfortable,” Douglas, tells New York magazine.

“Matt and I didn’t rehearse the love scenes. We said, ‘Well – we’ve read the script, haven’t we?’ ”

“The hardest thing … is that everybody is a judge,” Douglas, 68, says. “I don’t know the last time you murdered somebody or blew anyone’s brains out, but everyone has had sex and probably this morning, which means everyone has an opinion on how it should be done.”

On his son’s drug conviction and imprisonment:

“I have gone from being a very disappointed but loving father who felt his son got what was due him to realizing that Lady Justice’s blindfold is really slipping,” Douglas told the magazine. “I’m not defending Cameron as a drug dealer or drug addict, but I believe, because of his last name, he’s been made an example.”

“I could have strangled him,” Douglas added. “But years of shooting up heroin screws up your system.”

On cancer: “There was a walnut-size tumor at the base of my tongue that no other doctor had seen. Two days later, after the biopsy, the doctor called and said I had to come in. He told it me it was stage-four cancer. I said, ‘Stage four. Jesus.’ And that was that,” the Oscar-winning actor said.

That cheeky radio host Jules Lund tricked Sophie Monk into revealing the status quo of her relationship with actor Sam Worthington on The Fifi & Jules Show, where Sophie is filling in for Fifi Box who is on maternity leave.

Under the guise of a pop quiz, where a lucky ‘caller’ would win $10,000 for correctly answering five pop culture questions in under 30 seconds, Jules saved the best question for last, here’s how it went down:

Jules Lund: I’ve just opened the envelope with the ten thousand dollar question…

Sophie Monk: We really don’t know what the question is!