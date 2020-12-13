The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday December 14.

'Cyclone' warnings as wild weather continues to hit QLD, NSW.

Wild 'cyclone-like' weather is set to continue to pummel parts of southeast Queensland and northern NSW for several days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The BOM on Sunday warned that wild weather affecting northern NSW was building up, with heavy rain, damaging winds, potentially serious flooding and dangerous surf conditions expected.

It said heavy rainfall over Leycester Creek and Wilsons River from Friday to Sunday had caused significant rises in river levels.

Look at that energy! The system that's causing heavy rain & localised flooding in northern NSW is seen here gathering pace as it tracks south from Qld. People in affected areas are urged to keep up to date with latest warnings, & put safety first: https://t.co/0ikQE2NKzl@NSWSES pic.twitter.com/3yTyhAAueQ — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) December 13, 2020

Moderate flooding is expected in Lismore on Monday and into Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is also expected to become severe again over parts of the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers from Sunday night into Monday morning.

The SES has had over 700 call outs since this extreme weather event began at the end of last week.