The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday December 16.

Northern NSW bracing for more flooding.

A severe weather warning is in place for heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides for towns along the Northern Rivers areas in northern New South Wales and the mid-north coast.

Authorities are warning of dangerous flooding even as the heaviest rainfall subsides after days of wild weather with multiple rivers in northern NSW continuing to rise on Tuesday evening. Rain that has already fallen will continue to drive floods higher on Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

NSW communities including Lismore, Taree, Scone, Mudgee, Dubbo, Walgett and Narrabri braced for heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening after the BOM issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a large part of the state.

An extreme weather system battering the country's south-east has cut a path of destruction, and it's not the end. #9Today pic.twitter.com/mhBeTS9ojw — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 15, 2020

The BOM issued flood warnings for much of the northern rivers and mid-north coast, including communities along the Richmond, Wilsons, Hastings, Orara, Macleay, Nambucca, Bellinger and Kalang Rivers.

The BOM said on Tuesday between 400 and 500 millimetres has been recorded in the northern rivers and on the mid-north coast in recent days.