"Take risks, send emails, say yes to everything: What I say when people ask me about 'success'."

Through my five years in the entertainment industry, doing cool stuff and kicking my own personal goals, I get asked for advice a lot.

In just a couple of orbits around the sun I’ve transformed myself into a highly sought-after DJ, TV presenter, author, podcaster, entrepreneur, beauty influencer, professional opinion-haver and media personality, who sometimes has a nice amount of disposable income (which my mum thinks I should use to buy a house).

I’ve noticed that most people want to know the same thing about my career, over anything else: ‘How did you do it?’

At one point, I tried responding to each Instagram DM asking me to condense years of experience into a concise message, but it was literally not possible.

It’s not that my silence was a weird attempt at gatekeeping, but the scope of success is so vast and unique to everyone, that I struggled to respond.

The thing is, I’m a two-time uni dropout with poor time-management skills and a serious sense of career FOMO, which means I’m always doing too much.

Burnout is a close mate of mine. I do a lot of stuff because I want to, but most importantly because I can.

I grew up thinking that my quality of life would be perpetually limited by the fact that I wasn’t rich, white, sporty, a man or a genius.

I wasn’t born into a lineage that would automatically guarantee me the best of everything, so therefore I was limited by what I could actually achieve.

Coming from an immigrant, working-class, single-parent home, and not being particularly ‘good’ at anything, I’d been conditioned by society to think that it wouldn’t be much.

I’ve spent most of my working life agonising over being more successful, without ever considering what success actually is.

In the earlier stages of adulthood, it was having multiple jobs in an effort to increase my chances of making heaps of money.

I had no idea about balance, and I found myself loving the idea of being a workhorse, finding gratification and validation in pushing myself to extremes.

It wasn’t enough just to drive myself into the ground doing stuff, I also wanted to make sure there were witnesses to my efforts.

Now, I have accomplished things I honestly never thought I could: I prioritise my wants and needs, I have time to be creative, I’ve started multiple businesses, I can take time off work and, most importantly, I can nurture my mental health.