Flex Mami goes to bed at 6am. Here's what the rest of her day looks like.

Want to know how your favourite celebs spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, high-profile people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life is like for Flex Mami during Sydney's lockdown.

How does your day begin?

Maybe you're up at 7am; a few hours before work to have breakfast, jump in the shower and get ready. Or you might rise at 5am to the noise of your children telling you it's time to get out of bed.

Flex Mami's day starts a little differently.

Lillian Ahenkan, more commonly known as Flex Mami, is what you'd call a "slashie". She's an entrepreneur, author, DJ, TV presenter, podcaster and influencer. And she spends most of her time working while you're asleep.

Watch the trailer for Overshare, Mamamia's podcast co-hosted by Flex Mami. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Based in Sydney, Flex is currently in lockdown. Her typical workday at home begins at 12pm after working through the night.

"Let's be honest, I'm asleep at 6am, 7am. I'm up at midday," she told Mamamia.

She starts her day with juice.

"I'm not on the beans, I don't drink coffee. But I am starting with preservative-based juice," Flex said while reaching for her Golden Circle juice box.

"All sugar, very minimal fruit, keeps me going."