Set your alarm: ALDI is selling massive 4K flat screen TVs for just $399 this weekend.

The cooler months call for more nights wrapped in blankets with chocolate strawberries while watching Netflix.

And what better could you add to that equation than a huge flat screen TV, that comes at the slim price of $399?

Yep, you could watch the last season of Game of Thrones in a home cinema. Just imagine.

Budget supermarket Aldi has announced they are having a special buys sale this weekend, on Saturday 27 April, which includes the sale of a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for just under $400.

And if you want to add some fancy sound system to your new home cinema, you can grab the Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer to your cart for $129.

On top of the home cinema items, the supermarket is also selling kitchen items and garden accessories.

Starting from this Saturday, you can purchase a stainless steel dishwasher for $349 and even a perfectly working electric oven for $249.

And to fuel everyone's obsession with leafy greens to decorate your home, you can get your hands on some faux plants which take considerably less care. And no one will even know they're not real.

ALDI is selling a faux orchid for $29.99 as part of their sale, and decorative assortments for $12.99 each.

Also up for grabs is a walk-in greenhouse for $39.99, and little meerkat statues for $14.99 to add to the quirkiness of your garden because obviously that's what we've all been wanting.

Aldi’s Special Buys range will be available from Saturday 27 April. You can visit their website here.