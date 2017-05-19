Stop right there: "Flask bangles" exist and THANK GOD IT'S FRIDAY.

Omigosh.

A thing called a “Flask Bangle” exists and OMIGOSH.

It looks like this:

It's beautiful. It's genius. It's stylish. It's probably sanitary.

And for me it's arrived approximately four years too late.

Do you realise how helpful this bangle would've been for the 2013 version of myself? Do you realise how much money this would have saved me on $10 vodka sodas? Do you realise?

If I had this bangle in my 'I'm single and going to kiss as many boys in this nightclub as humanly possible despite the risk of glandular fever' phase, I'd probably be able to buy Tim Gurner out of the Sydney property market by now.