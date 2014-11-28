Friday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Flags at half-mast for young cricketer

Flags across Sydney will fly at half-mast today in honour of 25-year-old Phillip Hughes who lost his life yesterday from head injuries. Hughes sustained from a blow to the head in a Sheffield Shield match on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Tributes have poured in from around the world and flags have flown at half-mast at cricket grounds throughout Australia, UK, New Zealand and South Africa.

The blow that killed Phillip Hughes has been described by Australian team doctor Peter Brukner as “incredibly rare”, happening only once before with a cricket ball.

He said that in fact there were only 100 reported cases of the vertebral artery dissection Hughes suffered.

“This was a freakish accident because it was an injury to the neck that caused a haemorrhage in the brain,” Brukner said.

“The condition is incredibly rare. It’s called vertebral artery dissection leading to subarachnoid haemorrhage. If you look in the literature there are only about 100 cases ever reported.”

For a tribute to Phillip Hughes read this post here.

For more on how the world is paying its respects read this post here.



2. Support for Sean Abbott

As the cricketing community and the rest of Australia come to terms with the death of Phillip Hughes all eyes turn towards Sean Abbott with an outpouring of concern and support for the 22-year-old.

News Limited report that Hughes’ sister Megan counselled the devastated cricketer while Australian captain Michael Clarke, Prime Minister Tony Abbott and the cricket community have showed their support.

Ian Chappell told Fox Sport News, “I really feel for Sean Abbott at the moment.”

“You just worry that this could jeopardise Sean Abbott and his cricket career and we don’t want that.

“We want Sean Abbott to have the best possible career he can.”

Adam Gilchrist tweeted yesterday “May those footprints in the sand now support another young man in need. #SeanAbbott”

Cricket Australia tweeted “The strength of the cricket family is more important than ever on this incredibly sad day. Please keep Sean Abbott in your thoughts.”

[raw]

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[/raw]

3. #Putoutyourbats

A grass roots campaign to honour the 25-year-old cricketer is trending on social media after a father started with a gentle gesture placing his cricket bat outside his home and tweeting #putoutyourbats.