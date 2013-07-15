Introducing: F*ck It therapy.

Warning: Best not continue reading this post if you have a problem with the “F” word. No, not “Facebook” or “flamboyant”. The rude one.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Are you worried about your weight?

Fuck it.

Are you stressed out about your job?

Fuck it.

Are you panicking about what school the kids should go to next year?

FUCK IT. FUCK IT ALL.

And no, we’re not being blasé. Saying “fuck it” is the entire premise behind Fuck It therapy – the new form of therapy that’s infiltrating the “wellbeing” shelves of bookstores everywhere.

Forget traditional ideas about therapy. Forget sitting on a couch across from a therapist sobbing your heart out while they silently hand you tissues and maintain a completely neutral expression at all times. Forget constantly hearing, “and how did that make you feel?” and “tell me more about that?”

Because it’s Fuck It therapy. Where you take whatever is worrying you and you say, “fuck it”. And forget about it.

And you do that all while sitting on a beach in Italy.

But let us back up a little. Fuck It therapy is the invention of John and Gaia Parkin, a husband-and-wife pair that woke up one day in London, said “fuck it”, quit their jobs, left their home, and moved to Italy to start a retreat for their kind of therapy.

They’ve since set up that retreat for stressed-out, frazzled citysiders such as the people they used to be. Their main estate and spa is located in the little town of Urbino. Think: 4000 acres set in the Italian countryside, organic food and wine made on-estate, a spa and infinity pool, a sauna.