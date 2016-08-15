Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Five-year-old girl accidentally poisoned by doctor.

Medication error: 5-year-old girl injected with magnesium sulphate instead of anaesthetic https://t.co/uMJDyxZTnQ — Michael Woodhead (@mpwoodhead) August 13, 2016

A five-year-old girl was accidentally poisoned by a doctor when she was given the wrong type of medication at Perth’s Fiona Stanley Hospital.

The little girl went to hospital to have a leg gash stitched, but a female doctor injected her several times with a dose of magnesium sulphate instead of an anaesthetic, the girl’s foster mother has said.

The mistake happened in February this year.

Perth Now reports that doctors only realised the mistake when the girl would not stop screaming in agony as they attempted to stich her wound. They discovered that the girl had been given magnesium sulphate used to treat high blood pressure or asthma.

“They’d be trying to stitch and she’d start screaming and wrestling off the table,” the foster mum said.” They kept putting more and more of the magnesium sulphate into her. They said, ‘She can’t feel it, she can’t feel it’, but I said, ‘She’s screaming!”

The girl was kept overnight for observation but was well enough to go home the next day. Australian Medical Association WA president Andrew Miller said drug manufacturers needed to make labels clearer.

2. Rio’s beaches made off-limits to Australian athletes after swim star Ryan Lochte robbed.

Ryan Lochte reveals details of gunpoint robbery by Rio gang posing as police https://t.co/vXnD4Ouh68 pic.twitter.com/X0wmGf92au — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) August 14, 2016

There are reports today that US swimmer Ryan Lochte has been held up at gunpoint at a party in Rio De Janeiro, along with four other swimmers.

Locate was at a party he had been invited to by Brazilian swimmer Thiago Pereira when he and three teammates were robbed in the early hours of the morning.

Lochte told NBC he had a gun put to his head.

Lochte’s mother Ileana, told USA Today: “I think they’re all shaken up. There were a few of them…they just took their wallets and basically that was it.”

Australia chef de mission Kitty Chiller has said the AOC has increased their security protocols to ensure the safety of all athletes for the remainder of the Games.

“We are reiterating our initial protocols which is always travel in groups of three, but we’ve put now the Copa and Ipanema beaches – the sand – off limits. There has been a lot of increased petty criminal activity on the actual beaches.”

3. Jacqui Lambie calls for a Senate inquiry into Department of Veterans’ Affairs over military suicides.

If we SEND them, if we BEND them, then we must MEND them. #auspol #veterans https://t.co/2CipfFsWTw — Jacqui Lambie (@JacquiLambie) August 14, 2016

Senator Jacqui Lambie has called for a Senate inquiry into the DVA’s systemic failures after revelations in The Herald Sun over the weekend that 41 defence personnel and veterans had killed themselves this year alone — the same number of lives lost in combat during 13 years of war in Afghanistan.

“Successive Australian ­governments have betrayed our veterans and have not been prepared to properly look after them when they return home injured,” Senator Lambie said.

“The Department of Veterans’ Affairs is a brutal, ignorant, arrogant and dysfunc­tional government department whose behaviour and decision-making needs to be scrutinised.”

RSL national president Rod White called for the Federal Government to guarantee “lifelong quality healthcare for Australians who choose to stand and defend our country”.

“We must not, cannot, lose any more veterans to suicide,” he said.

4. Rio Olympics: Swimming over & Usain Bolt to race today.

The swimming session is over at the Rio Olympics and our Australian team face some questions after their performance is being called disappointing.

The team had entered the Rio Games with projections of anywhere from eight to 11 gold medals but leave with just three gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Head Coach, Jacco Verhaeren said there would be a new plan.