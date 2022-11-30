'I went from my healthiest to housebound by sickness. Here's 5 things it's taught me.'

Having gone from feeling my most vital to being my most vulnerable, I’ve learned a few tricks:

1. I invite people into my reality.

It’s standard for your social media content to capture a little of life’s goings-on. Sometimes, illness is what’s going on. If it’s chronic, acute, serious or any cheerful mix of those three, it might well be the only thing going on. To stay connected with friends and family I unashamedly invite them into my unsexy, “sick” reality via social media. A seductive shot in a fetching hospital gown as a new Facebook profile? Don’t mind if I do. A close-up of my opioid filled drip to inspire Insta envy? Sure.

2. I suspend expectations and comparison.

I don’t expect too much, think too deeply or compare myself to anyone. Living with illness means I exist at a significant distance from my usual self. I have abandoned feeling any shame for that. Instead, I observe the distance without judgement but with the hope I will make it back there soon. I wave at “normal me” from my swamp of abnormality and embrace the peace that comes with accepting recovery is my top priority.

3. I ask for and take up offers of help.

Just today, Alex from my 2020 improv class, was over to help me clean. She changed my sheets and took out my garbage. Normally, this kind of intimate help would have me H-O-R-R-I-F-I-E-D but, as per point two, these aren’t normal times. I am not physically capable of keeping my place clean and tidy. I need help. So come on in Alex, see the borderline squalor I’m living in. We laughed about it and my gratitude for her returning some sanity to my home outweighed my discomfort at her seeing my flat at its (very) less than best.

Alex isn’t the only one. My 70-something parents have been the best next-of-kinners a woman could ask for and a long list of nephews, nieces, brothers, friends and neighbours have helped me with all that I can’t manage. I cried when I got home from hospital in September to find Wendy and Allan from flat two had unpacked the dishwasher, taken out the trash and removed all the cardboard boxes piled at my door. Neighbours, everybody needs good neighbours.