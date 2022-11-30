'I went from my healthiest to housebound by sickness. Here's 5 things it's taught me.'

The first six months of 2022 were the stuff of dreams. I debuted as a writer, singer, performer and producer in a sell-out, one-woman show, Bad Love. I turned my experience of an abusive marriage into a powerful production. I moved paying audiences to laughter and tears (all at the appropriate moments). At 44, I’d finally hit my stride. Cue jazz hands and Sia’s Unstoppable.
Then I ran headfirst into a Besser block wall of illness. In August, I was hospitalised for pneumonia. After five days of intravenous antibiotics I figured I’d dust myself off and continue my glittering ride through the year. After all, Sia says I’m a Porsche with no breaks. Nope. The pneumonia didn’t go away and by early September I was in hospital again with a much scarier condition, deep vein thrombosis (DVT).
My post-July calendar filled up with four visits to emergency, three stays in hospital, gallstones, glandular fever and a newly developed auto-immune condition, Sjogren’s, best described as “the opposite of moist, all over”. I don’t socialise, I go to medical appointments. I’ve been unable to work for months, I’m mostly horizontal in the “non-fun” way. I don’t exercise, I join the geriatrics for a supervised turn around the local shopping centre.
