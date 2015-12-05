Fitzy and Wippa scored Taylor Swift's only tour interview and lived to tell the tale.

Four personal bodyguards, carefully vetted interview questions and a total phone ban. It’s just another day in the life of T Swizzle.

“We were sitting backstage waiting for her to arrive and it was just like the President had entered the building,” Wippa said of his and Fitzy’s interview with the one and only Taylor Swift earlier this week.

The radio duo spoke to Swift following her Nova 969’s Red Room gig on Hamilton Island, where 100 lucky people saw her perform an exclusive private show.

They were the only media outlet in the world to secure an interview with Swift during her 1989 tour.

“I thought I’d seen it all with One Direction,” Wippa told News Limited.

“When they came into the Nova building there was security on every level, they changed the traffic lights so the boys could get straight through the city, but this was even bigger – four personal security guards with her, just on her.”

Fitzy said Swift – who imposed a media ban on the resort island that saw Sunrise’s Michelle Tapper escorted from it earlier this week – had one personal security guard on every door she had to walk through, and three guards watching the crowd to ensure no one pulled their phone out during her performance.