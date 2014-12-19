The 15 biggest fitness trends for 2015

Image: iStock

Judging by Google’s newly-released Year in Trends data, the fitness phenomenons that captivated us in 2014 included Insanity, the 7 Minute Workout and burpees (because clearly we are masochists when it comes to exercise).

Off the tops of our heads, we can also cite hybrid workouts (like Piloxing – pilates combined with boxing), Barre Body and aerial yoga as some of the movements that proved to be huge here in Australia.

So how will we be keeping fit in 2015?

We’ve taken a look into our crystal ball to find out. And by that, we mean we asked the people who actually know. Here’s what the experts predict:

Greg Stark

Owner and founder of Better Being Personal Training, and lululemon ivy ambassador

1. Healthy workplaces

"Walking meetings, standing desks, hot desking and healthy vending machines will soon be common practice in all workplaces. We are consulting to numerous employers who are becoming more aware of the benefits to their bottom line if they have happy and healthy staff."

Forget standing desks. You need a human hamster wheel.

2. Tracking technology

"Fitness trackers like Fitbits and Jawbones have been very popular in 2014 and are now even built into your smart phone. These devices make your fitness, sleep and nutrition all easily measurable, they will soon start to have heart technologies built in, such heart rate variability to help track your day to day stress. Watch these devices evolve in 2015 to start to integrate into social networks, have in built rewards programs and gamify for that extra motivation. We are currently working with a number of companies who are white labelling this type of technology for their employee engagement in 2015."

The most popular fitness trackers

Fitbit

Garmin Vivofit

Nike+ Fuelband

Samsung Gear Fit

Misfit Shine

Polar Loop

Jawbone

3. The continued rise of HIIT (high intensity interval training)

"With people being more and more time poor expect to see a continued rise in bang for your buck fitness training such as Tabata, 4 minute workout routines. They will require minimal equipment and be focused on mainly body weight exercises, rather than complex heavy weight lifting."

Luke D’Astoli

Director of Training at Acumotum, lululemon Chapel Street Ambassador

4. Women developing a growing appreciation for weight training

"The benefits of weight training are clear: more muscle, more strength, higher metabolism, better immunity, improved bone density... I could go on. But for a long time there has been a perception from many women that weight training will make you "bulky" and "masculine" looking.

"I believe we are now reaching a tipping point with more and more female role models highlighting the benefits of following a structured weight training program that includes heavy lifts such as squats, presses and rows. This means getting out of the group fitness studio and into the free weights section. Best of all, you won't end up looking 'like a man', just a really strong, healthy version of yourself."

5. A more personalised approach to training

"Extreme Bootcamps, choreographed group fitness routines and Crossfit WODs all have their appeal. People love a challenge and people love feeling part of a team. Fitness businesses love these systemised approaches so they can train their staff to deliver a product in a consistent fashion. However, what if I have less mobility to stretchy Stacey standing next to me? What if I have been flat out at work and am low on for energy today? What if I just flat out have different goals, needs and preferences to all the other people in the room?