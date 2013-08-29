Proof that you can never trust a before & after photo.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

This before and after photo was taken by Mel, a fitness trainer from Melbourne:

It’s your standard transformation photo, right? Just like plenty of others that are all over social media, showing off the progress of those who have dedicated themselves to regimes involving copious amounts of clean eating and exercise.

But there’s something very different about this photo.

There was no diet. There was no exercise.

In fact, the time between the two photos was only 15 minutes. And this is how Mel managed to ‘transform’ herself so completely in that tiny period of time:

That’s right. Hair extensions, fake tan and an outfit change. That’s all it took to make Mel’s body look completely different.

Mel posted the image on Instagram along with the following caption:

“Check out my transformation! It took me 15 minutes. Wanna know my secret? Well firstly I ditched the phonewallet (fwallet) cause that shit is lame, swapped my bather bottoms to black (cause they’re a size bigger & black is slimming), Smothered on some fake tan, clipped in my hair extensions, stood up a bit taller, sucked in my guts, popped my hip- threw in a skinny arm, stood a bit wider #boxgap, pulled my shoulders back and added a bit of a cheeky/Im so proud of my results smile. Zoomed in on the before pic- zoomed out on the after & added a filter. Cause filters make everything awesome. What’s my point? Don’t be deceived by what you see in magazines & on Instagram. You never see the dozens of other pics they took that wernt as flattering. Photoshop can make a pig look hotter then Beyonce.”

To ‘make a pig look hotter than Beyonce’ may not be the most delicate way of putting it, but Mel’s pics do prove that you simply can’t believe everything you see in photos.

It’s not worth feeling bad about yourself when you see a new transformation picture pop up – because you just don’t know what’s gone on behind the scenes. You don’t know how much sucking-in has been done, you don’t know how many bottles of fake tan they’ve been through.

And if a girl at home in her bathroom can make that much of a transformation in an hour, imagine what the difference is after a team of professional make-up artists, hair stylists, photographers and photoshoppers work on a single celebrity photo for DAYS.

No wonder 4 out of 5 women aren’t satisfied with the way they look – they’re chasing an illusion.