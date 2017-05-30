How Connie Dabate's Fitbit could see her husband convicted of her murder.

Richard Dabate’s wife was murdered. A 6ft 2in masked intruder, he claims, burst into their Connecticut home on the morning of December 23, 2015, chased 39-year-old Connie, then fatally shot her in their basement at around 9am.

When police arrived, the Hartford Courant reports, Richard was found bound by one hand and one leg to a kitchen chair, having suffered superficial knife wounds. He told investigators he’d tried to fight the attacker off, and eventually succeeded by knocking a blowtorch into the man’s face.

Yet 16 months later, he was the one charged with his wife’s murder. And her Fitbit is at the centre of it all.

The 40-year-old computer network administrator is currently free on bond, awaiting his trial for murder, evidence tampering and giving false statements to police, which is due to be held later this year.

He maintains his innocence, and is hopeful his trial will vindicate him.

But authorities aren’t buying it. According to Hartford Courant, prosecutors believe he killed his wife so that he could begin a new life with his pregnant mistress.