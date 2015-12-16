The First Wive's Club stars are reuniting for a brand, spanking new movie.

If you needed one more reason to join Netflix, we’ve found your tipping point.

The film and TV streaming platform announced today that First Wive’s Club stars Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keating will be reunited on screen in a Netflix original film called Divination.

Deadline reports the stars will play “members of a once-popular singing group forced to reconnect after their volatile split and 30 year estrangement.”

Let’s hope there’s more like the iconic performance of ‘You Don’t Own Me’ from First Wive’s Club (watch below). Post continues after video.

This is the first time the trio have featured in a film together since cult-classic First Wive’s Club was released nearly two decades ago.

When asked earlier this year if they would ever do a sequel, Goldie Hawn told E! News, “the big money goes to kids and young men.”

“We were all women of a certain age, and everyone took a cut in salary to do it so the studio could make what it needed. We all took a smaller back end than usual and a much smaller front end. And we ended up doing incredibly well. The movie was hugely successful. It made a lot of money. We were on the cover of Time magazine,” 70-year-old Hawn told Harvard Business Review in March.