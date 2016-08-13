"My first night away from my kids was nothing like I thought it would be."

This weekend just gone I had my first night away from our kids. EVER. In 27 months (which is how old our son, our first born, is). And it wasn’t like I dreamed it would be.

In my mind, this long awaited ‘night off’ was going to be bliss. I was going to sail away blissfully without a care in the world. I would have loads of time to myself, maybe relax a little, have a sleep in, a bath, a massage, leisurely lunches…

Not so much.

Firstly, I was travelling to attend a work event, and had a lot to fit in during my trip. I didn’t have more than ten minutes to myself. My own stupid fault I guess!

At night, I couldn’t sleep because I was missing my babes so much. I texted my husband a LOT. Yep, I’m that much of a tragic ;)

Siobhan's second child. Image supplied.

And the next morning my body clock had other ideas about my dreamy ‘sleep in’. True to form, my eyes opened at 6am and I couldn’t get back to sleep. I did get to stay in bed and scroll social media though...oh, the bliss!

I did get to stay in bed and scroll social media though. Image via iStock.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining. Far from it! For the first time in more than two years, I left the house sans-nappies (not to mention bottles, puree, wet wipes etc etc…). Ahhhhh, I felt so free!

I got to spend time with some amazing friends, actually wear something other than jeans, have a few drinks, and be inspired by some amazing people.