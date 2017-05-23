Georgina Callander is the first victim of Monday night’s Manchester bombings to be identified.

She was 18 years old and reportedly one of the 22 people killed when an attacker set of a bomb during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

According to the Evening Standard, Callander was one of the first to be rushed to hospital following the blast and died at the hospital with her mum by her side.

Callander was a big-time Grande fan.

Before attending the concert in Manchester, she tweeted "SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW".