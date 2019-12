Eleni Glouftsis will become the first woman to officiate as a field umpire in a senior AFL match in Sunday’s match between Essendon and West Coast.

The 25-year-old made history when she umpired a pre-season match between the Bombers and Carlton earlier in the year and has 33 VFL matches to her name.

Glouftsis started umpiring in 2008 in junior football in Adelaide before graduating to take charge in 15 SANFL games.