"Dear new school parents: Here's what to expect on day one from someone who's been there."

Okay parentals, who is freaking out about their babies starting school shortly?

I know I’m raising my hand.

I figured there would be at least one or two other people out there who are feeling like school is as scary and mysterious as the next season of Game of Thrones. So, I’m attempting to help myself and other lost souls like me, by giving advice and seeking advice on this mysterious school biz.

What should our child know before they start school?

This one I know, I’ve been there before, I’ve seen those ‘freaking out faces’ of the parents as they tell me that their child can’t write their name or can’t count to 500 yet. Okay, we just need to grab a glass of wine or assume a yoga pose here and calm down, that is why they go to school.

Typically, your child should be able to toilet and dress themselves- adequately losing their jumper at least fifty times. They should be able to interact and cooperate fairly well with both adults and children, know about their own identity and be able to follow simple directions, however this will be fine-tuned in school.

They will be in charge of their own belongings, so they need to have the skills to manage their lunch box and their bag. Emotionally, developing resilience is paramount here, our kids should be able to be separated from us without too many tears and can manage a variety situations without too much drama.

What will happen on the first day?

The first morning can be a little overwhelming, you’ll feel a little like you just rocked up late to a Foo Fighters concert, as many family members want to help celebrate this amazing milestone (by taking 100 photos of them in their uniform). A classroom meet and greet will occur and children will be directed to where to put their belongings. The schools usually encourage this time to last around 10-20 minutes and then it is time to say goodbye.